Bleacher Report

World Cup 2022 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings Info for FIFA Tournament

For many fans of international sports competition, there are two quadrennial events that outshine all others. There is the Olympics—which occurs every two years, alternating between winter and summer games—and there is the FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is the highest level of football (or soccer) competition,...
Bleacher Report

World Cup Bracket 2022: Printable PDF for Fixtures, Picks to Share with Friends

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Sunday when hosts Qatar plays Ecuador to begin the first of 48 group-stage matches. Brazil enters the tournament as the favorite with +350 odds ($100 bet to win $350), per DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Argentina isn't far behind at +500, while defending champion France sits at +700. Spain (+850) and England (+900) round out the top five.
Bleacher Report

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Accuses Europe of 'Hypocrisy' over Qatar Criticism

Ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave a bizarre speech lashing out at critics of the host country. According to ESPN's James Olley, Infantino spoke for one hour at a news conference and suggested that European people or companies who condemn Qatar over moral issues are acting hypocritically:
Bleacher Report

World Cup Bracket 2022: Full Tournament Schedule and Group Predictions

The United States men's national team is back in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years. The Americans return to the highest international stage with lofty expectations because of the star-studded roster, led by Christian Pulisic, of players that play in the top leagues in Europe.
Bleacher Report

World Cup 2022 Predictions: Group Picks, Odds, Favorites and Projections

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A. Sunday's standalone match will have our attention to start the tournament, but the main discussions surrounding the tournament could quickly move to the other groups. The United States men's national team officially...
The Independent

Voices: Female referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect

History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through to the elite men’s level.The 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.The appointment of female match...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. One person was killed, two were wounded and voting stopped in...

