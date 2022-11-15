Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: USA ready to play, injuries abound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium. The beer ban imposed two days before the start of the tournament was...
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings Info for FIFA Tournament
For many fans of international sports competition, there are two quadrennial events that outshine all others. There is the Olympics—which occurs every two years, alternating between winter and summer games—and there is the FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is the highest level of football (or soccer) competition,...
Bleacher Report
World Cup Bracket 2022: Printable PDF for Fixtures, Picks to Share with Friends
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Sunday when hosts Qatar plays Ecuador to begin the first of 48 group-stage matches. Brazil enters the tournament as the favorite with +350 odds ($100 bet to win $350), per DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Argentina isn't far behind at +500, while defending champion France sits at +700. Spain (+850) and England (+900) round out the top five.
Bleacher Report
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Accuses Europe of 'Hypocrisy' over Qatar Criticism
Ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave a bizarre speech lashing out at critics of the host country. According to ESPN's James Olley, Infantino spoke for one hour at a news conference and suggested that European people or companies who condemn Qatar over moral issues are acting hypocritically:
Bleacher Report
World Cup Bracket 2022: Full Tournament Schedule and Group Predictions
The United States men's national team is back in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years. The Americans return to the highest international stage with lofty expectations because of the star-studded roster, led by Christian Pulisic, of players that play in the top leagues in Europe.
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Predictions: Group Picks, Odds, Favorites and Projections
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A. Sunday's standalone match will have our attention to start the tournament, but the main discussions surrounding the tournament could quickly move to the other groups. The United States men's national team officially...
Voices: Female referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect
History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through to the elite men’s level.The 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.The appointment of female match...
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
No 10 seeks to quell hardline Brexiters’ fears over reports of Swiss-style EU deal
Minister rubbishes reports that senior government figures were revisiting trading arrangement offered by EU last year
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections
KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. One person was killed, two were wounded and voting stopped in...
‘We can do the impossible’: how key players reacted to end of Cop27 climate summit
World leaders, diplomats and activists respond to signing of ‘historic’ deal as climate talks wrap up
