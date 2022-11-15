Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a "small fracture" in his left foot, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey suffered the injury in the first half of Philly's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. He appeared to tweak his foot while driving to the basket and stepping on Jevon Carter's foot in the first half.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO