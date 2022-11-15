ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

John Collins Trade Rumors: Jazz Have Made Inquiry Into Hawks Forward

The Utah Jazz have reportedly "shown interest" in a potential trade for Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins in recent weeks. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the latest update on the Collins rumors Friday:. Few, if any, NBA players have been the focus of more trade speculation...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

NBA Head Coach: Timberwolves' Issues Appear to Be 'Interpersonal' amid Slow Start

Many are wondering what has caused the Minnesota Timberwolves to get off to such a slow start this season. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Saturday that an opposing head coach thinks Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is capable of fixing on-court issues, but he also noted that he "believes the Wolves' biggest problems are 'interpersonal.'"
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Markieff Morris Slams 'False Stories' About Ben Simmons' Struggles with Nets

Brooklyn Nets power forward Markieff Morris disputed a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic regarding comments during a players-only meeting last month. Here's a portion of the report released Wednesday:. "Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, but who were granted anonymity so that they could...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely; Shin Injury May Be Stress Fracture

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will reportedly remain out indefinitely while working to determine the best course of treatment for his shin injury. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday the Pistons are "trying to determine if surgery is needed." It's "feared" the 2022 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection suffered a stress fracture, per James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Delights NBA Twitter with 38-Point, 25-Rebound Debut in Taiwan

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was dominant in his T1 League debut in Taiwan on Saturday, leaving NBA analysts and fans buzzing on Twitter. Howard, who played for seven different teams during his 18-year NBA career and was an eight-time All-Star, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion, dazzled with 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in a 120-115 win for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Bleacher Report

Woj: 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Foot Injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a "small fracture" in his left foot, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey suffered the injury in the first half of Philly's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. He appeared to tweak his foot while driving to the basket and stepping on Jevon Carter's foot in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left his team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury. Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Mike Ceide...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Miss at Least 1 Week with Ankle Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that point guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle and that his "return-to-play timeline" will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Morant suffered the injury late in his team's 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He was helped...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

5 Realistic Trade Packages Centered Around Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a 6-9 record. A disappointing start for the defending champions, to put it mildly. The starting lineup isn’t to blame. Stephen Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, are holding the team up. The Warriors' starting lineup has a plus-21.1 net rating (per Cleaning the Glass), the second-best five-man unit with over 200 possessions played.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He's Not 'Anti-Jewish,' Apologizes 'Deeply' for Sharing Film

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is set to make his return from an eight-game suspension on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ahead of his comeback, Irving spoke to SNY's Ian Begley and opened up about the events that led to his suspension. He expressed regret for sharing antisemitic material on social media and how he handled himself in interviews thereafter.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy