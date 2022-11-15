Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Opened 'Preliminary' Discussions; Suns Linked
As the NBA approaches Dec. 15, the date on the calendar when players who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded, the annual John Collins rumors are starting to pick up steam. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks have "opened up preliminary trade discussions"...
Bleacher Report
John Collins Trade Rumors: Jazz Have Made Inquiry Into Hawks Forward
The Utah Jazz have reportedly "shown interest" in a potential trade for Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins in recent weeks. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the latest update on the Collins rumors Friday:. Few, if any, NBA players have been the focus of more trade speculation...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' JaMychal Green Fined $20K for Derogatory Language Toward Official vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 "for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official" during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced Thursday. The incident occurred after the Warriors 130-119 loss. Wednesday's loss dropped the Warriors, the defending NBA champions, to 6-9,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers, Pistons Among Teams 'Monitoring' Miles Bridges Free Agency Situation
Miles Bridges remains a restricted free agent, and there are a number of teams reportedly interested in his services after he pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge on Nov. 3. According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons are among...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Updates Injury Rehab, Return Timeline from Tendon Strain in Foot
Philadelphia 76ers star point guard James Harden told reporters on Thursday he's "on pace" with the original recovery timeline for the tendon strain in his right foot, which projected he would miss about a month of action. Harden added that he's no longer in a walking boot and has begun...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
Bleacher Report
NBA Head Coach: Timberwolves' Issues Appear to Be 'Interpersonal' amid Slow Start
Many are wondering what has caused the Minnesota Timberwolves to get off to such a slow start this season. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Saturday that an opposing head coach thinks Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is capable of fixing on-court issues, but he also noted that he "believes the Wolves' biggest problems are 'interpersonal.'"
Bleacher Report
Markieff Morris Slams 'False Stories' About Ben Simmons' Struggles with Nets
Brooklyn Nets power forward Markieff Morris disputed a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic regarding comments during a players-only meeting last month. Here's a portion of the report released Wednesday:. "Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, but who were granted anonymity so that they could...
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely; Shin Injury May Be Stress Fracture
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will reportedly remain out indefinitely while working to determine the best course of treatment for his shin injury. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday the Pistons are "trying to determine if surgery is needed." It's "feared" the 2022 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection suffered a stress fracture, per James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Delights NBA Twitter with 38-Point, 25-Rebound Debut in Taiwan
Former NBA star Dwight Howard was dominant in his T1 League debut in Taiwan on Saturday, leaving NBA analysts and fans buzzing on Twitter. Howard, who played for seven different teams during his 18-year NBA career and was an eight-time All-Star, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion, dazzled with 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in a 120-115 win for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Bleacher Report
Woj: 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Foot Injury
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a "small fracture" in his left foot, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey suffered the injury in the first half of Philly's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. He appeared to tweak his foot while driving to the basket and stepping on Jevon Carter's foot in the first half.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Garnering 'Some Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle could be on the move before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions" involving the fourth-year shooting guard, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. The Sixers were projected to be one of the top teams in the...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left his team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury. Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Mike Ceide...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Miss at Least 1 Week with Ankle Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that point guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle and that his "return-to-play timeline" will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Morant suffered the injury late in his team's 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He was helped...
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid's Performance Praised After Shorthanded 76ers' Loss to Timberwolves
Despite missing James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris because of injury, the Philadelphia 76ers nearly beat the Minnesota Timberwolves before falling at home, 112-109 on Saturday. The 76ers were in this one because of center Joel Embiid, who continues his torrid pace. Last year's NBA MVP runner-up collected 32...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: Magic 'Don't Appear' to Have Heavily Pursued Trade for Star
The Orlando Magic have been trying to find reliable guard play for years, but they apparently didn't make any serious inquires to the Utah Jazz about Donovan Mitchell. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Magic "don't appear to have dived deeply" into the Mitchell sweepstakes before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bleacher Report
5 Realistic Trade Packages Centered Around Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a 6-9 record. A disappointing start for the defending champions, to put it mildly. The starting lineup isn’t to blame. Stephen Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, are holding the team up. The Warriors' starting lineup has a plus-21.1 net rating (per Cleaning the Glass), the second-best five-man unit with over 200 possessions played.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks, Hawks 'Have Been Engaged' with Suns on Jae Crowder Deal
Two of the Eastern Conference's top teams are reportedly considering making a run at disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder via a trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, both the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks "have been engaged" with the Suns in trade negotiations focused on Crowder. Crowder...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He's Not 'Anti-Jewish,' Apologizes 'Deeply' for Sharing Film
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is set to make his return from an eight-game suspension on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ahead of his comeback, Irving spoke to SNY's Ian Begley and opened up about the events that led to his suspension. He expressed regret for sharing antisemitic material on social media and how he handled himself in interviews thereafter.
