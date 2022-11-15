ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's jobless rate climbs after Hurricane Ian

Florida saw an uptick in its unemployment rate in October after deadly Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, while the labor force continues to grow, according to numbers released Friday. The state Department of Economic Opportunity said the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October, up from a historic low...
Manatee mortality numbers rise, but FWC is hopeful about the future

Florida still is seeing an unusually high number of manatee mortalities, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission believes its efforts are helping. The FWC’s recent mortality report showed the total number of manatees in Florida between January and September increased to 705, with 29 being recorded in September. Last year, the FWC recorded 1,101 by the end of December, and in 2020 about 640.
Deadline extended to help owners of Hurricane Ian-wrecked vehicles

Hurricane Ian sunk, stranded, or swamped so many vessels that the deadline to have them up and out of the waterways, mangroves, or backyards has been extended. If you are lucky enough to have a boat, car, motorcycle, all-terrain and vehicle and a trailer to haul it all, but hapless enough to have the 150-mph winds blow it all over the place you just got lucky again. Sort of.
