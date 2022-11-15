Read full article on original website
Florida Roundup: a gender-affirming care ban; a 2nd term for Ladapo; school boards trending red
Two panels of doctors appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine — have voted to ban gender-affirming care for Floridians under 18. The new rule applies only to new patients, not those already receiving care. The ban goes against the guidance...
Florida's jobless rate climbs after Hurricane Ian
Florida saw an uptick in its unemployment rate in October after deadly Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, while the labor force continues to grow, according to numbers released Friday. The state Department of Economic Opportunity said the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October, up from a historic low...
Manatee mortality numbers rise, but FWC is hopeful about the future
Florida still is seeing an unusually high number of manatee mortalities, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission believes its efforts are helping. The FWC’s recent mortality report showed the total number of manatees in Florida between January and September increased to 705, with 29 being recorded in September. Last year, the FWC recorded 1,101 by the end of December, and in 2020 about 640.
How some business owners in Southwest Florida are recovering, almost two months after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian hit the southwest Florida in late September, Zac "Captain" Varner had to wait seven days to see if his business, Peace River Charters, was swallowed by the storm. Rain and winds from Hurricane Ian caused record-breaking flooding along the Peace River that put all six buildings at...
Marineland signs were hidden in a sand dune for 80 years — until Tropical Storm Nicole
Rusted and warped, they represent slices of St. Johns County's cinematic and tourist history of about 80 years ago. Now the discovery of classic signs that once pointed the way to Marineland when it was known 84 years ago as Marine Studios have been uncovered in a dune near the historic attraction on State Road A1A.
Deadline extended to help owners of Hurricane Ian-wrecked vehicles
Hurricane Ian sunk, stranded, or swamped so many vessels that the deadline to have them up and out of the waterways, mangroves, or backyards has been extended. If you are lucky enough to have a boat, car, motorcycle, all-terrain and vehicle and a trailer to haul it all, but hapless enough to have the 150-mph winds blow it all over the place you just got lucky again. Sort of.
Florida utility customers will pay more next year as companies look to guard against future storms
State regulators Thursday signed off on electric utilities collecting hundreds of millions of dollars from customers next year to pay for projects aimed at bolstering the power system against storms. The Florida Public Service Commission approved proposals by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Florida...
