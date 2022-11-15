Each year, it’s estimated more than 40,000 pets die in fires, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. The reality in most cases is that first responders lack the equipment to resuscitate and save these animals. Through a generous donation from Invisible Fence® and their Project Breathe™ Program, Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services received 8 pet oxygen masks. This was made possible by the forward-thinking and generous efforts of the Athens Area Humane Society. In January 2022, Cheryl McCormick, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Athens Area Humane Society applied for the grant on behalf of the fire department.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO