Akron, OH

Free Giveaways in Firestone Park

The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
Thanksgiving Assistance

Will be donating Thanksgiving bags filled with everything needed. for a Thanksgiving dinner. Registration is not needed. First come first serve. Tuesday November 23rd from 3 - p.m. 4 @ Hardesty Park on 1615 West Market Street, Akron. St. Akron.
Safety Town for our Kindergarteners

Our Kindergarteners learned all about being safe in various situations. We are fortunate that The City of Akron and APS provide these valuable lessons for our students. Thank you to everyone who makes this possible.
