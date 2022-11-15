Read full article on original website
Related
Cars line several blocks to receive free turkeys from Flint non-profit
FLINT, MI -- Three at a time, volunteers and workers waved cars into the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village parking lot. Like an assembly line, SBEV employees handed free turkeys to those in the vehicles. The workers braved the snow and cold Thursday, Nov. 17 for a Turkey Drive event at...
WNEM
Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow
Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
Bill’s Party Store in Saginaw up for sale after 60 years
SAGINAW, MI — An iconic Saginaw party store has been listed for sale after six decades in business. Bill’s Party Store, located at 2422 Mackinaw St., and the house next door are listed jointly for a total asking price of $109,900. Real Estate Agent Elaine Kingry of Century...
wsgw.com
Bay County Police Agencies Giving to Families in Need for Christmas
Families in need in the Bay City area will get their Christmas wishes filled this year with a little help from police agencies. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Township Police and Essexville Public Safety for its annual Presents & Patrol Cars Event. Officers will be filling patrol vehicles to give to families in need. Community memebers are asked to donate new unwraped toys, clothing for children and adults, household products, and hygiene items at police agencies.
wsgw.com
Local Shelter Needs Diapers
A local domestic violence shelter is in desperate need of larger sized diapers and pull-ups. Alli Martinez with the Underground Railroad says they have enough newborn and infant diapers, but when it comes to bigger kids, they’re at critically low levels and in fact down to the last pack. She says it’s not uncommon to receive donations of diapers for smaller babies and children, but they need diapers in size 4 and 5, and pull-ups. She says oftentimes children may be toilet trained, but the trauma of going into a shelter, or foster care often necessitates going back into diapers or pull-ups for short periods of time.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
wsgw.com
Roadwork Underway in Saginaw, City Asks for Patience
The city of Saginaw is working on a few roads Thirsday, November 17. West bound Williams between South Michigan and South Hamilton, plus north bound south Michigan between Stephens and Williams will each require a lane closure as city crews work on water line extensions in both locations from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. South Baum Street between Federal and Janes avenues will be completely closed until December 5 as crews repair a roof in the area.
WNEM
Genesee Co. road closures now over
Genesee Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Road Commission announced road work on I-475 and I-69 is finished. “All lanes and ramps on I-475 and I-69 are now open,” the road commission’s Facebook page announced. “Thanks Michigan Department of Transportation for your hard work!”. MDOT closed...
abc12.com
Ramps reopen at I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint
All lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint are back open as a two-year, $100 million construction project wraps up. MDOT says all lanes and ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange near downtown Flint have reopened as contractors wrap up a two-year, $100 million rebuilding and maintenance project.
Video of Flint Traffic Signal at Street Level Has People Saying WTH?
A TikTok video of a stoplight in Flint has people saying, "What the hell?" TikTok user 1furillostar posted the 8-second clip with the caption, "Only my city" as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the oftentimes quirky things you can see in the Vehicle City. The video shows a string of stoplights...
WILX-TV
Customers can expect to pay more for their heat this winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. customers can expect to pay up to 28% more for their heat this winter according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Depending on how much heat you use, you can expect to pay a couple hundred more this winter. Slightly colder weather is the cause...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
WNEM
New construction in Flushing sparks controversy
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A plan to bring new apartments to a Genesee County Township is generating both excitement and disappointment. While some call the plans a good use of the land, many residents in Flushing Township don’t want to see the nearby trees torn down. The building...
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. Of course,...
swmichigandining.com
Molasses Smokehouse and Bar
I have gotten a lot of window time lately. I spent another day driving but this time it wasn’t for work. It was for my daughter. L had her last individual figure skating competition of the season a couple of weeks ago in Midland. It has been a really, really long time since either J or I had been to Midland and we forgot just how far away it is.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Saginaw grocery store investment among county’s recommended projects
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County leaders recommended spending $780,750 of the county’s $37 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on five community projects. The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners could endorse that recommendation at a 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting at the Saginaw County Governmental Center in Old Saginaw City.
Comments / 0