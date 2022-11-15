A local domestic violence shelter is in desperate need of larger sized diapers and pull-ups. Alli Martinez with the Underground Railroad says they have enough newborn and infant diapers, but when it comes to bigger kids, they’re at critically low levels and in fact down to the last pack. She says it’s not uncommon to receive donations of diapers for smaller babies and children, but they need diapers in size 4 and 5, and pull-ups. She says oftentimes children may be toilet trained, but the trauma of going into a shelter, or foster care often necessitates going back into diapers or pull-ups for short periods of time.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO