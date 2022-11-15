ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

polk-county.net

Permits Needed Before Rebuilding

Bartow, Fla. (November 1, 2022) - If your home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, you need to obtain a permit before rebuilding. Every part of a building – from roofs, walls and siding to plumbing, septic systems and heating/air conditioning systems – may require a permit before you start to rebuild. A permit may also be needed for demolition.
POLK COUNTY, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
polksheriff.org

Retail Theft: Old Polk City Rd in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a retail theft that occurred on November 15th in the 7:00pm hour at the Walgreens store at 410 Old Polk City Road in Lakeland. The suspect stole multiple items then left in a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Lincoln. The suspect was described...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL

