Read full article on original website
Related
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
polk-county.net
Permits Needed Before Rebuilding
Bartow, Fla. (November 1, 2022) - If your home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, you need to obtain a permit before rebuilding. Every part of a building – from roofs, walls and siding to plumbing, septic systems and heating/air conditioning systems – may require a permit before you start to rebuild. A permit may also be needed for demolition.
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
Death investigation underway in Oldsmar
A death investigation is underway in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
fox13news.com
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
fox13news.com
Our Lady Food Pantry serving 300 families a week, entirely through volunteers
WIMAUMA, Fla. - For more than two decades Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry has been feeding families in Hillsborough County. Their incredible mission to help feed those in need is what's right with Tampa Bay. On Saturday mornings, long lines form around Our Lady Food Pantry in Wimauma. "It...
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
Homicide investigation launched in Tampa after man found with upper body trauma dies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court in Tampa.
WESH
2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
fox13news.com
Multiple cats shot in Town 'N' Country mobile home community in the last year and a half, rescue group says
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A local rescue group said seven cats in a Town ‘N' Country neighborhood have been shot with a pellet gun in the last year and a half. Of those that were shot, three ended up dead. "What kind of person does this to an...
Suspect admits to beating Oldsmar man to death with baseball bat, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man who they said beat a man to death with a metal baseball bat Friday.
polksheriff.org
Retail Theft: Old Polk City Rd in Lakeland
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a retail theft that occurred on November 15th in the 7:00pm hour at the Walgreens store at 410 Old Polk City Road in Lakeland. The suspect stole multiple items then left in a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Lincoln. The suspect was described...
Driver dies after T-bone crash on Busch Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue
A driver has died following a T-bone collision at a busy Tampa intersection Wednesday night, police said.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
One Man Shot And Killed In Plant City Overnight
PLANT CITY, Fla. – An overnight shooting in Plant City has left one man dead and police seeking answers. On Saturday, Plant City Police Department received a report of multiple shots heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. Units arrived on the scene at
Comments / 0