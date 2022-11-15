ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
SPOKANE, WA
Fox News

Gender policy in Washington state school district 'spits in the face of parents,' mother says

A school district in Washington state stoked backlash from parents for its willingness to hide a student's preferred pronouns from family if the student requests privacy. The Central Valley School District (CVSD) in Liberty Lake, Washington, near Spokane, offered a presentation of its gender inclusivity policy Monday, during which time parents were not permitted to ask questions, according to local outlet CITC.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State audit gives thumbs-up to Spokane County election accuracy

A required audit of Spokane County ballot tabulation ended successfully this week, with no major problems identified. The audit was carried out by election workers and supervised by Spokane County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton and nine volunteer observers from both political parties watched the three-hour audit.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Automatic recount appears less likely in Spokane Co. auditor race

The Spokane County auditor’s race remains tight, but the race may not qualify for an automatic recount. Out of more than 217,000 ballots cast in the auditor’s race, incumbent Vicky Dalton led challenger Bob McCaslin by 1,201 votes. By percentages, unofficial results Wednesday showed Dalton with 50.25 percent of the vote and McCaslin with 49.70 percent.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Shoshone News Press

Shoshone projects a catalyst for CDA lake health

Earlier this week the Our Gem Collaborative hosted the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine in Coeur d’Alene, where the topic of discussion centered around the recent findings from The Future of Water Quality in Coeur d’Alene Lake. The third-party assessment of the lake’s water quality was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
nwpb.org

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bsd405.org

BUILDing BSD – November 2022 Newport High School Construction Update

Community support for the 2020 Capital Bond Project made it possible to start a three-year plan to reshape, remodel and rebuild several Newport High School campus areas. The project continues, with several phases completed over the past few months. Recent progress includes:. Expanded west parking lot is complete. Rerouting of...
NEWPORT, WA
Shoshone News Press

Friends of the Cd'A Trail donate back

WALLACE — Giving can be year-round, yet during the holiday season, giving something extra to families in need can feel extra special. The Friends of the Coeur d'Alene Trail (FCDAT) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the enjoyment of riding and assisting in developing and maintaining the bike trail.
WALLACE, ID
The Center Square

Spokane council raises property taxes over mayor's objection

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is raising property taxes again next year despite opposition to that plan by Mayor Nadine Woodward and two of its members. The council in a 5-2 vote on Monday approved a 1% increase from the year prior, which will add nearly $650,000 to the city’s 2023 budget. Woodward had proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year that did not include the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students'...
MOSCOW, ID
The Center Square

Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
SPOKANE, WA

