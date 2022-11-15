Read full article on original website
Shoshone projects a catalyst for CDA lake health
Earlier this week the Our Gem Collaborative hosted the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine in Coeur d’Alene, where the topic of discussion centered around the recent findings from The Future of Water Quality in Coeur d’Alene Lake. The third-party assessment of the lake’s water quality was...
Gold standard
KELLOGG — Once again Mountain Valley of Cascadia (MVC) has demonstrated that they are the best of the best, not just in the Silver Valley — but the entire country. Last month the Kellogg-based, 68-bed post-acute and skilled nursing facility was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 Gold Excellence in Quality award for superior performance in long-term and post-acute care by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) during their recent convention in Nashville, Tenn.
LETTER: Fix those pets!
Shoshone Humane Society (SHS) and local veterinary clinics are partnered to provide certificate discounts for small animal spay and neuters for residents of Shoshone County. Kellogg Animal Hospital and Silver Valley Veterinary Clinic match the Shoshone Humane Society discount. Each female spay will be discounted $60 ($30 Veterinary Clinic Discount and $30 SHS Payment), and the male neuter discount totals $40. Certificates must be used within 14 days of the issue at Silver Valley Vet or Kellogg Animal Hospital.
