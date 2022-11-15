KELLOGG — Once again Mountain Valley of Cascadia (MVC) has demonstrated that they are the best of the best, not just in the Silver Valley — but the entire country. Last month the Kellogg-based, 68-bed post-acute and skilled nursing facility was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 Gold Excellence in Quality award for superior performance in long-term and post-acute care by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) during their recent convention in Nashville, Tenn.

KELLOGG, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO