Only a handful of the projects in Saginaw County totalling nearly 8 million dollars in funding were moved forward after a Tuesday session of the County Board of Commissioners. The county received just over $34 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and Board Chair Carl Ruth says much of that was used for internal projects. With just over $3 million left in the fund, Ruth recommended funding some of the 11 requests, including Child and Family Services, the Saginaw Public Libraries, Saginaw Community Food Club, and Health Source of Saginaw. A $60,000 request by CrimeStoppers of Saginaw was approved, by not unanimously. Commissioner Chris Boyd said he wouldn’t support it adding that in the five years it’s been operating in the county he hasn’t seen it as effective.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO