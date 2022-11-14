Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lima, Ohio
It’s easy to mistake Lima, a city in Ohio, for a quiet and unassuming place. But, hidden within its streets and alleyways are amazing tourist attractions. For starters, Lima is full of beautiful parks, some with lakes where you can enjoy swimming and other fun activities. As such, if you are an outdoors person, you can be sure to have some great times as you take in the city’s lovely outdoors and participate in breathtaking activities.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Cinemas to serve liquor
VAN WERT — Voters in Pleasant Township North, last Tuesday, approved all four liquor license requests for the Van Wert Cinemas. The passage now allows the owners to redevelop the movie theater complex. “Obviously, we’re thrilled that the voters agreed with our plans to expand our Van Wert Cinemas...
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Ohio farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Cierra S. Davis, 22, Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $250 fine; found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 60 days jail. 60 days suspended. $500 fine; found guilty of DUS-OVI susp. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $250 fine. Laron N. Johnson, 39,...
Thousands of mink fled their cages when vandals broke into an Ohio farm, deputies say
Thousands of mink were released from their cages at a northwestern Ohio farm in an overnight breaking and entering episode, authorities said Tuesday.
Delaware Gazette
ODOT seeking input on US 23 problem areas
LEWIS CENTER — Feedback is needed once again on the U.S. Route 23 Connect study. The Ohio Department of Transportation began the study last spring to determine a faster connection between Toledo and Columbus, centering on U.S. 23 between Waldo and Interstate 270, including Delaware County. Six different concepts were evaluated, each with their own sets of pros and cons. However, all were found to be ultimately lacking.
Progressive Rail Roading
Ohio panel OKs grant for Dwight & Church rail infrastructure project
The Ohio Rail Development Commission this week approved a $100,000 grant to household products manufacturer Church & Dwight Co. to expand its on-site rail infrastructure in Old Fort, Ohio. The company will expand the infrastructure for both new and current lines at the Old Fort facility, which is undergoing a...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
13abc.com
Organizations to offer free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner to Ottawa and Sandusky Co. residents
ELMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Local organizations are offering a free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner for all Ottawa and Sandusky County residents on Thanksgiving Day. On Nov. 24, dinners will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Woodmore High School located at 633 Fremont St. in Elmore, Ohio. According to...
Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
putnamsentinel.com
Grove residents get a glimpse of the future
COLUMBUS GROVE — For over a year, Columbus Grove village officials, in concert with the Columbus Grove Chamber of Commerce, have discussed the acquisition of an electronic message board. On Monday, residents got a glimpse of just what that might look like. Early in the day, employees with Signs...
wktn.com
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Animal rights activists break into Ohio mink farm and release 40,000 animals
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — The Van Wert Sheriff’s Office in northern Ohio is investigating the release of 40,000 mink. According to reports, investigators responded Tuesday morning to the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township. The owners of the property told detectives that during the overnight hours, suspects destroyed fencing at the farm and then released thousands of minks from their cages.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
wktn.com
City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles
The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
putnamsentinel.com
Wreaths Across America
OTTAWA — Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony joining more than 3,00 other locations across the country for National wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers wreaths will be placed at the headstones of our fallen service members. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
putnamsentinel.com
Leaders of the Packs
OTTAWA — Ottawa Scout leader John Agner said being a scout leader is ‘not a job, but a way of life.’. Last Thursday evening eleven Boy Scout leaders with Ottawa Boy Scout Troop 224 gathered for an annual training session. Most of the eleven men present had attended a similar training in prior years.
countynewsonline.org
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – (November 2022) – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming...
WANE-TV
Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
