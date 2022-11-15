Read full article on original website
KSI agrees to Tyron Woodley boxing match on one condition
British rapper and fighter KSI has outlined what needs to happen for him to schedule a fight with Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion who lost back-to-back fights versus Jake Paul. The YouTube boxing world has become a high-profile arena of internet celebrities, former fighters and more calling one...
KSI reveals Dillon Danis as next boxing opponent for Misfits 004 event
British YouTuber KSI has announced MMA fighter Dillon Danis as his next opponent, with the two set to touch gloves at the Misfits x DAZN X Series 004 event in January. For the last few months, YouTuber, rapper and boxer KSI has been linked with fighting a slew of different opponents before his ultimate challenge of facing Jake Paul in the ring.
John Cena gives cryptic response to Logan Paul’s WWE challenge
Logan Paul issued a friendly callout for Triple H to book him up against John Cena for Wrestlemania 39 and the ‘Cenation Leader’ has now dropped a cryptic answer for his would-be opponent. Logan Paul used his own podcast as a platform to indirectly ask Triple H to...
Bryce Hall challenges Joe Weller to a boxing match: “Let’s come to an agreement”
TikToker and YouTube star Bryce Hall has revealed he would be willing to fight British internet star Joe Weller, whose first bout with KSI back in 2018 kicked off the entire YouTube boxing scene. YouTube boxing’s wild success was a direct result of KSI and Joe Weller taking to the...
Anthony Taylor banned from Misfits boxing event after Dillon Danis scuffle
Boxer and mixed martial artist Anthony Taylor claims he’s been banned from the upcoming Misfits x DAZN boxing event after he scuffled with fellow fighter Dillon Danis. The next Misfits x DAZN boxing event is going down this weekend in Austin, Texas — but it looks like Anthony Taylor won’t be there to support.
