ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?

Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
dexerto.com

KSI agrees to Tyron Woodley boxing match on one condition

British rapper and fighter KSI has outlined what needs to happen for him to schedule a fight with Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion who lost back-to-back fights versus Jake Paul. The YouTube boxing world has become a high-profile arena of internet celebrities, former fighters and more calling one...
dexerto.com

Tommy Fury camp responds to Jake Paul fight demands as contract deadline looms

Tommy Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has given an update on negotiations with Jake Paul after the YouTuber laid down a 7-day deadline to agree on a fight contract. The rival between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is well documented at this point, as the YouTuber and British reality TV star have been locked in a war of words for a few years now.
dexerto.com

Jake Paul finally set to get boxing world ranking and fans are furious

Jake Paul looks set to be in line to finally get a boxing world ranking, however, fans are pretty furious by the potential of that. Since stepping into the professional boxing ranks, Jake Paul has managed to amass a 6-0 record by defeating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.
FLORIDA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop

Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”

Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner ordered to shut down explicit channel after new deal

Boxing star Adrien Broner no longer produces explicit content after signing a new Pay Per View deal with Black Prime. After launching the channel earlier this year, Broner had been getting busy on the explicit website OnlyFans, charging followers fifty bucks per month. Several videos were posted, some of a...
BoxingNews24.com

OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!

The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dexerto.com

John Cena gives cryptic response to Logan Paul’s WWE challenge

Logan Paul issued a friendly callout for Triple H to book him up against John Cena for Wrestlemania 39 and the ‘Cenation Leader’ has now dropped a cryptic answer for his would-be opponent. Logan Paul used his own podcast as a platform to indirectly ask Triple H to...
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts

Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff – Mike Tyson loves it

Mike Tyson is all of us when it comes to the anomaly that is the ridiculous Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff beatdown. Tyson gave a comic reaction to the infamous Wilder gym incident with boxing’s most celebrated myth Charlie Z. The former undisputed heavyweight champion virally discussed Wilder’s battering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy