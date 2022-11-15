Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
dexerto.com
KSI agrees to Tyron Woodley boxing match on one condition
British rapper and fighter KSI has outlined what needs to happen for him to schedule a fight with Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion who lost back-to-back fights versus Jake Paul. The YouTube boxing world has become a high-profile arena of internet celebrities, former fighters and more calling one...
dexerto.com
Tommy Fury camp responds to Jake Paul fight demands as contract deadline looms
Tommy Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has given an update on negotiations with Jake Paul after the YouTuber laid down a 7-day deadline to agree on a fight contract. The rival between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is well documented at this point, as the YouTuber and British reality TV star have been locked in a war of words for a few years now.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul finally set to get boxing world ranking and fans are furious
Jake Paul looks set to be in line to finally get a boxing world ranking, however, fans are pretty furious by the potential of that. Since stepping into the professional boxing ranks, Jake Paul has managed to amass a 6-0 record by defeating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”
Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner ordered to shut down explicit channel after new deal
Boxing star Adrien Broner no longer produces explicit content after signing a new Pay Per View deal with Black Prime. After launching the channel earlier this year, Broner had been getting busy on the explicit website OnlyFans, charging followers fifty bucks per month. Several videos were posted, some of a...
Sporting News
Hasim Rahman Jr. taunts Jake Paul while preparing for Greg Hardy boxing fight: 'He doesn’t see the final bell with me'
While preparing for his upcoming fight with Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. praised KSI while discrediting rival Jake Paul. It leaves those wondering if a bout between Rahman and Paul will materialize again. Rahman has teamed up with KSI’s Misfits Boxing for the third installment of the MF & DAZN:...
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
dexerto.com
John Cena gives cryptic response to Logan Paul’s WWE challenge
Logan Paul issued a friendly callout for Triple H to book him up against John Cena for Wrestlemania 39 and the ‘Cenation Leader’ has now dropped a cryptic answer for his would-be opponent. Logan Paul used his own podcast as a platform to indirectly ask Triple H to...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff – Mike Tyson loves it
Mike Tyson is all of us when it comes to the anomaly that is the ridiculous Deontay Wilder vs Charlie Zelenoff beatdown. Tyson gave a comic reaction to the infamous Wilder gym incident with boxing’s most celebrated myth Charlie Z. The former undisputed heavyweight champion virally discussed Wilder’s battering...
Comments / 5