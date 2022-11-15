ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ingram Atkinson

Man creates water-powered car but dies mysteriously afterwards

Imagine being silenced for developing something that would change the course of humanity as we know it. This was probably the reality of this one man. Who murdered the man who developed a car that runs on water? In 1996, one gallon of water may take Stanley Allen Meyer's invention 180 kilometers. People came from all over the nation to see the car in operation because they believed that his innovation had the potential to transform the world. However, that's when everything started to go south. On March 21, 1998, Stanley was given some cranberry juice when he and his brother were dining out with two prospective foreign investors.
toofab.com

Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child

The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
LAFAYETTE, IN
BBC

Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge

A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
justpene50

My Friend Was Forced to Identify the Decaying Body of her Sister After She Died in Her Bathtub

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend moved south from California some years ago. Times were rough there. As the youngest girl in the family, she had made the most of her life. She had gone on to further her education and was the proud holder of a master’s degree.
BBC

Mum relieved after polystyrene balls stop leaking into home

A woman who had thousands of polystyrene insulation balls leaking into her home every day is relieved the problem is finally fixed. Michelle saw the insulation material stream through extractor fans at the council property in Bedminster every day since last December. The problem was fixed recently when Bristol City...
Vice

Scam Drug Dealers Are Ripping People Off on Social Media

Drugs dealers are now as common on social media as hashtags and hate. A 2019 DM for Details report by the drugs advocacy think tank Volteface found that 24 percent of young people have seen illegal drugs for sale on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook. In 2021, another survey from the drugs education charity Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation found that 58 percent of 18-year-olds had seen narcotics sold online.
Upworthy

Woman reacts to beautiful viral photos of brother shielding her from the sun at a mosque

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2022. Abdul Rahman Al-Sahli, who goes by the username Heartmecca on Instagram, is a photographer who captures beautiful and heartwarming moments from the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, the holiest site for Muslims. One of his posts, featuring a brother and sister duo, recently went viral online, prompting the woman in the photograph to react. In the image, Abeer Najjar is seen seated behind her praying sibling so she can be shielded from the harsh summer sun. While many confused the man to be her husband, she cleared it up and affirmed how transformative it can be to experience Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) with a sibling, the Saudi Gazette reports.
dexerto.com

TikTokers warned against trying bizarre ‘toaster steak’ hack

TikTok users have been warned against a bizarre hack that involves cooking steak in a toaster, which has gone viral on the platform on a few occasions over the years. The food community is huge on TikTok, with users constantly sharing their favorite cooking hacks, recipes, and fails, with their followers, often garnering millions of likes and views for their food-related content.
PopCrush

Mom Furious After Ex Takes 5-Year-Old Son to ‘Unsafe’ Wedding

A man's ex is upset with him after he took their 5-year-old child to an "unsafe" wedding where guests were drinking and partying. The dad took his son to a friend's wedding without his ex's knowledge. After she found out on social media, she was extremely upset. "My buddy Brent...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go player stopped by police after scanning Pokestops at local park

A Pokemon Go player was left feeling embarrassed after they were stopped by police officers after scanning Pokestops in their local park during the recent Team Go Rocket event. Back in December 2021, Pokemon Go launched the ability to power up Pokestops and gyms around the world by scanning their...
dexerto.com

What is TikTok’s viral ‘butter, fly, butterfly’ emoji challenge?

TikTokers have been loving a viral challenge that has them using a viral filter to try and get three available emojis in the right order — “butter, fly” and “butterfly.”. TikTok is the best place to go to stay up to date with the latest viral...
psychologytoday.com

The Pig-Butchering Scam

The multibillion dollar scamming industry uses forced labor. Often the scammers are doing it under threat of torture or even death. When a scammer calls, ask, “Are you doing this against your will?” If the answer is yes, call the International Justice Mission. One of the largest concentrations...

