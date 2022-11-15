Read full article on original website
Coldest day of the season so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a cold week overall, but temperatures today will barely get above freezing as an arctic cold front passes through. This morning’s temperatures will linger in the 20s here in Lubbock and the teens for some parts of the viewing area. It will be a cloudy and breezy day. The wind chill will make it feel very cold. Highs are expected to get into the mid-30s, with northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph.
Arctic front arriving overnight with the coldest air of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bitter, winter chill returns to the air tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-30s, but wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning. Our next cold front bringing this arctic air is moving into the South Plains this evening, passing completely through overnight. Cloud cover will begin to build in early tomorrow morning, with lows temps in the 20s. Factoring in breezy winds from the north will make our air feel much colder, with wind chill values in the teens for most of us.
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
Power restored to Central and West Lubbock residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock experienced power outages Friday morning. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map showed 3,342 customers were affected. LP&L said customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Crews were able to restore power around 6:45...
KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels classes after losing heat weeks ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD students stayed home from school Friday after losing heat weeks ago. Superintendent David Rodriguez said damage to the main gas line caused the elementary school, high school, gymnasiums, and ag shop to lose heat. “It’s been about over probably a couple of weeks, but...
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on Sunday. The first investigation will begin at 8 a.m. near 66th Street and Indiana Avenue. Westbound and eastbound lanes in the 3300 block of 66th Street will be blocked off. Eastbound traffic on 66th will be directed south onto Indiana Avenue. Northbound traffic will be confined to the leftmost lane. The southbound left turn lane on Indiana will also be closed.
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs. Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane. They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead. More information here: Lea County Sheriff’s...
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18. Lubbock Christian 52 Central Texas Christian School 0. Trinity Christian vs. Arlington Grace Prep (Saturday, Nov. 19) Christ The King vs. Longwood Christian Heritage (Saturday, Nov. 19) New Mexico/State Semifinals: Lovington at...
South Plains College crowns Machayla Parkinson as 2022-23 Miss Caprock
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Machayla Parkinson of Levelland was selected as the 2022-23 Miss Caprock for South Plains College during the 64th Annual Miss Caprock Scholarship Pageant held Thursday (Nov. 17) in the Tom T. Hall Production Studio. Miss Caprock receives a $750 SPC Scholarship. The first runner-up receives...
8 teams left in End Zone playoffs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight area teams are left in the pigskin playoffs. Idalou vs. Wall 1 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater. Lubbock Christian vs. Brazos Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs. Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian 6 p.m. Saturday in Clyde. Kingdom Prep vs Longview Christian 3...
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
Friday morning top stories: Jury selection continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Jury selection continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. Daniels is accused of killing a Texas Tech police officer in October 2017. Prosecutors have until Nov. 30 to determine if they can’t seat an impartial jury or the case moves to Midland...
Warrant said woman admitted watching to make sure Lubbock man died
An arrest warrant described the evidence that led Lubbock Police to charge Kassandra Aguayo, 29, with the murder of Ramon Flores, 66.
