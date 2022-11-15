Bedford- The Forest Service has released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located on the Hoosier National Forest (Forest) in Orange and Crawford counties. This document was created in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an environmental review process required by all Federal agencies in the executive branch before they make final decisions about major Federal actions that could have environmental effects. The report highlights the analysis of potential environmental impacts of the proposed project by a variety of natural, cultural and recreational resource subject matter experts and is the culmination of over a year of on-the-ground investigation, data collection, and review of public comments and scientific literature. In the process, several alternatives were evaluated, however the proposed project and the “no action” alternatives were fully analyzed.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO