witzamfm.com
Women Empowering Women Event Approaching
Jasper- The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, November 30 to hear Martha Rasche speak on writing your life story. The November session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30am for networking before the meeting from 11:45am to 12:45pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
witzamfm.com
Local Schools Competing in Food Drive
Dubois County- The school districts of Dubois County are competing to see who can give the most food. Greater Jasper, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest Dubois student councils are looking to give back this holiday season. Schools will be collecting non-parishable, unexpired food starting November 28th. Food can be dropped off at any of the districts high schools.
witzamfm.com
Patricia (Pat) Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state's highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
witzamfm.com
Messmer Column: Happy Thanksgiving
Local Sources- On this week's edition of the Messmer Column, State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) shares a Happy Thanksgiving message. This week, Americans will come together with family and friends to appreciate the many blessings in our lives. Celebrating Thanksgiving in America dates back as early as 1621 when the...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
witzamfm.com
Visitors Bureau Invests $50,000 to Enhance Spencer County Tourism
Spencer County- In 2022, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc. has distributed $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations through its Tourism Enhancement Grant. The most recent recipients include Lincoln Amphitheatre and Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery, receiving a total of $12,754. Lincoln Amphitheatre will refurbish its seating area as part of a major renovation at the 1,500-seat venue. Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery will expand its interior tasting area to accommodate additional visitors throughout the year.
witzamfm.com
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 21, 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.
witzamfm.com
Dr. Andreas Hennig Joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Jasper- Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr....
witzamfm.com
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 16th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Evelyn was born July 10, 1935 in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. She married Richard Schwoeppe on November 7, 1953 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
witzamfm.com
Dubois County Republicans Make Changes to Leadership
Dubois County- The Dubois County Republican Party is announcing mid-term changes in its party leadership. County Republican Chair, Kitty Merkley, recently announced her resignation and was replaced by Vice-Chair Bob Duncan by a majority vote at a County Committee caucus on Saturday, November 12. Operating under the authority of state party rules and state code, Duncan named Amy Kippenbrock as Vice-Chair.
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
wevv.com
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
witzamfm.com
Barr-Reeve's DeCoursey Signs with Vincennes Volleyball
MONTGOMERY, Ind. – The two-time defending Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Trailblazer volleyball team picked up their first signing of the 2023 recruiting class Friday afternoon in Barr-Reeve High School setter Dylan DeCoursey. “I chose Vincennes University because I had two classmates that were a couple of years older...
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
14news.com
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
TDI Brands expanding in Jasper
Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands, announced the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000-square-foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
wdrb.com
Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana practice picketing as union negotiates new contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Caesars Southern Indiana walked a picket line on Friday. They're not on strike. Instead, workers described the rally cries and signs waved on Main Street in New Albany as a practice picket. Teamsters Local 89, the union representing workers at the casino, is trying...
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
wevv.com
Oakhill Baptist Church is opening its food pantry to help area families in need
It's a chance for residents to receive some much needed food ahead of the holidays. Saturday, November 19, Oakhill Baptist Church will host their monthly food drive, with the pantry open from 9:00 A.M. until Noon. The church is located along North Fares Avenue in Evansville. Those attending must bring...
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
