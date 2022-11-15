Windows Central Podcast #291: Android 12L bugs, Twitter fallout, Adaptive Accessories
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and for this week's episode Dan and Zac dive into the latest developments surrounding the implosion of Twitter, Windows 11 updates, problems with Android 12L on Surface Duo, poor customer service, Microsoft Adaptive Accessories, and so much more!
Links
- Razer Naga V2 Pro review: The most versatile gaming mouse just got even better | Windows Central
- Cooler Master CK720 mechanical keyboard review: Hot-swappable switches for everyone | Windows Central
- A new major Windows 11 bug is impacting PC game performance, but there's a fix | Windows Central
- Android 12L is causing bugs on Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 | Windows Central
Hosts:
