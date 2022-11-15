Daily briefing: On the tragedy at Virginia and whether the Cavs should play this week, and Auburn’s coaching job

(From left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry/photos courtesy of Virginia Athletics)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

‘Why? Why? Why?’

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis kept coming back. “Tough kid, tough-minded,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings told WCAV-TV about Davis earlier this year. When Davis stayed healthy, he proved himself an ideal deep threat. Davis provided a big target (6 feet 7, 219 pounds) and he could run, even after he returned from his second ACL tear, which cost him the 2021 season. He had 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season; that 23.2 yards-per-catch average stood second in the FBS. Davis missed the Cavaliers’ past three games because of concussion protocol, but he had a good chance to play this Saturday against No. 23 Coastal Carolina. And then he’s gone in an instant, murdered along with linebacker D’Sean Perry (seven tackles in six games) and wide receiver Devin Chandler, a Wisconsin transfer who had not played this season. Two others were wounded. A former UVa football player has been arrested. The photos/video of Davis, Perry and Chandler depict three vibrant young men, thankful to be playing football, happy to be part of the team, refreshing reminders that college football is still not all about what a player can grab for himself. “WHY? WHY? WHY?” tweeted former UVa All-American wide receiver Herman Moore. Three questions whose answers never will provide the necessary solace.

How do you play a game in the wake of this?

It’s hard to imagine how Virginia coach Tony Elliott and his staff will be able to prepare for and play a game Saturday. When Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was murdered in September 2021 at a house party following the Utes’ victory over Washington State, the team happened to be heading into a bye week. You can make the argument that football could provide a respite from the awfulness of the Cavaliers’ reality. But the healthier, more respectful path is to cancel the game. It will give Virginia coaches and players a chance to begin to process their grief. It would be unfortunate for Coastal Carolina, which has an opportunity to win the New Year’s Six bowl berth given to the highest-ranked Group of 5 team. In practical terms, it’s hard to see how much benefit the Chanticleers would accrue from beating a 3-7 team, much less one distracted by tragedy. In human terms, cancellation is the right decision.

Auburn is playing with enthusiasm under ‘Cadillac’ Williams

If the producers of “Ted Lasso” ran Auburn football, Carnell Williams already would have the “interim” removed from his coaching title. The transformation that the Tigers have shown in two games under Williams after eight games under Bryan Harsin is noticeable. Auburn is playing with the enthusiasm that Williams, the former Tigers star running back known as “Cadillac,” is displaying on the sidelines. Alas, with Auburn on the hook for $37 million in payments to Harsin and his predecessor, Gus Malzahn, new athletic director John Cohen would have to have one helluva gut to make that kind of gut decision. On the other hand, the Tigers (4-6) must win against Western Kentucky (7-4) and at No. 8 Alabama (8-2) to go to a bowl. If Williams pulls that off, why would you tell him he can’t coach next season?