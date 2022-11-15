Commitment rundown: stats, scores, film from the weekend

Another weekend day full of college hoops means another edition of Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1 over on CBS Sports. With two ranked matchups taking place last night in Las Vegas, the rankings did jump around a bit, though for the most part, the order stayed fairly similar. So take a gander at the 26 best teams in college hoops according to Parish ahead of a Saturday stacked with hoops:

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO