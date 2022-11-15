ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commitment rundown: stats, scores, film from the weekend

By Chris Clark
 5 days ago
Photo: CJ Driggers | GamecockCentral.com

Many of Gamecock football's commitments from the 2023 and 2024 classes were in action over the weekend; GamecockCentral.com has a report.

CBS Sports releases updated Top 25 and 1 after turbulent Friday night in college basketball

Another weekend day full of college hoops means another edition of Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1 over on CBS Sports. With two ranked matchups taking place last night in Las Vegas, the rankings did jump around a bit, though for the most part, the order stayed fairly similar. So take a gander at the 26 best teams in college hoops according to Parish ahead of a Saturday stacked with hoops:
Paul Finebaum says Notre Dame, Pac-12 Championship could hurt USC's playoff chances

The turnaround of USC football continues to be one of the most impressive stories in college football this season, as Lincoln Riley has the Trojans locking up a Pac-12 Championship game spot and still fighting for a playoff spot. On SportsCenter on Sunday morning, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum credited USC for its 48-45 win over rival UCLA, but said he sees an upcoming bumpy path for the Trojans.
South Carolina women's basketball: Previewing Stanford and debating the Gamecocks' dynasty with ESPN's M.A. Voepel

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. #1 South Carolina visits #2 Stanford Sunday afternoon for what might be the most anticipated game of the regular season. The Gamecocks and Cardinal are not just the two top-ranked teams, but the two programs have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the country.
Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

Miami (Fla.) Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins has committed to Auburn. Jenkins announced his decision on Saturday after leading Miami Central to a 34-30 playoff win over Northwestern Friday night. Jenkins had been committed to Florida International since July. “I love it at Auburn, man,” Jenkins told Auburn Live. “The fans,...
