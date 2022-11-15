Read full article on original website
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 16th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Evelyn was born July 10, 1935 in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. She married Richard Schwoeppe on November 7, 1953 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
Patricia (Pat) Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state's highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery, Indiana passed away at 3:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 11, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to the late Walter and Dora (Clements) O’Brian. Jim married Carol Barber on December 31, 1954 and she...
Barr-Reeve's DeCoursey Signs with Vincennes Volleyball
MONTGOMERY, Ind. – The two-time defending Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Trailblazer volleyball team picked up their first signing of the 2023 recruiting class Friday afternoon in Barr-Reeve High School setter Dylan DeCoursey. “I chose Vincennes University because I had two classmates that were a couple of years older...
State wants to put a Round-a-Bout in Jasper
Jasper- As of now, Jasper has zero round-a-bouts. That could change however as the state of Indiana is wanting to install one on a major highway on the city’s east side. “The state wants to put a round-a-bout on (state road) 56.” Shared Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide at Monday’s Coffee and Conversations.
Women Empowering Women Event Approaching
Jasper- The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, November 30 to hear Martha Rasche speak on writing your life story. The November session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30am for networking before the meeting from 11:45am to 12:45pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
Dr. Andreas Hennig Joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Jasper- Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr....
Messmer Column: Happy Thanksgiving
Local Sources- On this week's edition of the Messmer Column, State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) shares a Happy Thanksgiving message. This week, Americans will come together with family and friends to appreciate the many blessings in our lives. Celebrating Thanksgiving in America dates back as early as 1621 when the...
Visitors Bureau Invests $50,000 to Enhance Spencer County Tourism
Spencer County- In 2022, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc. has distributed $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations through its Tourism Enhancement Grant. The most recent recipients include Lincoln Amphitheatre and Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery, receiving a total of $12,754. Lincoln Amphitheatre will refurbish its seating area as part of a major renovation at the 1,500-seat venue. Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery will expand its interior tasting area to accommodate additional visitors throughout the year.
TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion
Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
Local Schools Competing in Food Drive
Dubois County- The school districts of Dubois County are competing to see who can give the most food. Greater Jasper, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest Dubois student councils are looking to give back this holiday season. Schools will be collecting non-parishable, unexpired food starting November 28th. Food can be dropped off at any of the districts high schools.
Dubois County Republicans Make Changes to Leadership
Dubois County- The Dubois County Republican Party is announcing mid-term changes in its party leadership. County Republican Chair, Kitty Merkley, recently announced her resignation and was replaced by Vice-Chair Bob Duncan by a majority vote at a County Committee caucus on Saturday, November 12. Operating under the authority of state party rules and state code, Duncan named Amy Kippenbrock as Vice-Chair.
Forest Service Releases Draft Environmental Assessment
Bedford- The Forest Service has released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located on the Hoosier National Forest (Forest) in Orange and Crawford counties. This document was created in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an environmental review process required by all Federal agencies in the executive branch before they make final decisions about major Federal actions that could have environmental effects. The report highlights the analysis of potential environmental impacts of the proposed project by a variety of natural, cultural and recreational resource subject matter experts and is the culmination of over a year of on-the-ground investigation, data collection, and review of public comments and scientific literature. In the process, several alternatives were evaluated, however the proposed project and the “no action” alternatives were fully analyzed.
