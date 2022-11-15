Read full article on original website
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Motley Fool
With Interest Rates Rising, These Are the Top 7 CD Rates of November 2022
The average CD rate has increased 500% in the past year. The current 12-month CD rate is 0.71%, an increase of 500% from last year. Some banks are offering these CDs with rates as high as 4%. High-yield saving accounts are as high as 3.83% and I bonds are returning...
Business Insider
What credit score do you need to buy a car?
What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNET
Best 9-Month CD Rates for November 2022
Certificates of deposit, commonly referred to as CDs, are making a big comeback in popularity. CD rates were very low for a while, averaging just 0.41% for a five-year CD in November of 2020. However, CD rates are looking quite attractive now as the Federal Reserve continues to raise the federal funds rate.
The 10 best high-yield savings accounts for November 2022
The Fortune Recommends top 10 picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offers customers the chance to earn well over 2% APY.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
CNET
SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?
The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
8 Ways to Get Free Money from the Government Before the Holidays
The 2022 holiday season will be a lean one for millions of Americans who have enough on their financial plates just dealing with skyrocketing inflation. One option is to cut back on spending. Another...
Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get
Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. The bolstered cost-of-living adjustment comes in response to red-hot inflation gripping the country and will kick in next January. The average Social Security check of $1,681 in 2022 will jump up to $1,827 in 2023 as a result of the adjustment.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023
Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
Programs Give Up To $3,024 To Help You Pay Utility Bills
Storms brought early-season snow to some parts of America. The early mornings and nights are frigid, causing people to turn on their heat utilities. Fuel costs have been high all year.
Former Marshalls Employees Warn About Taking The Credit Card
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
How To Raise Your Credit Score by 100 Points Overnight
Your credit score can have a big impact on your finances--particularly the amount of credit available to you. Credit scores are used by lenders of all kinds--including credit cards and mortgage...
Which Bills Should You Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly?
Many people pay their bills on a monthly basis. However, some service providers and insurance companies offer bill payers the chance to make up-front payments. If you have the opportunity to do so,...
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in 17 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are 17 days away from the first of two payments in the month of December due to a scheduling quirk, worth a total of $1,755. The first payment will be sent out to eligible recipients on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
The Penny Hoarder
