Motley Fool

With Interest Rates Rising, These Are the Top 7 CD Rates of November 2022

The average CD rate has increased 500% in the past year. The current 12-month CD rate is 0.71%, an increase of 500% from last year. Some banks are offering these CDs with rates as high as 4%. High-yield saving accounts are as high as 3.83% and I bonds are returning...
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNET

Best 9-Month CD Rates for November 2022

Certificates of deposit, commonly referred to as CDs, are making a big comeback in popularity. CD rates were very low for a while, averaging just 0.41% for a five-year CD in November of 2020. However, CD rates are looking quite attractive now as the Federal Reserve continues to raise the federal funds rate.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
CNET

SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?

The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get

Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. The bolstered cost-of-living adjustment comes in response to red-hot inflation gripping the country and will kick in next January. The average Social Security check of $1,681 in 2022 will jump up to $1,827 in 2023 as a result of the adjustment.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
