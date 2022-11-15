Read full article on original website
Patricia (Pat) Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state's highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 16th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Evelyn was born July 10, 1935 in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. She married Richard Schwoeppe on November 7, 1953 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery, Indiana passed away at 3:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 11, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to the late Walter and Dora (Clements) O’Brian. Jim married Carol Barber on December 31, 1954 and she...
Dr. Andreas Hennig Joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Jasper- Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr....
Barr-Reeve's DeCoursey Signs with Vincennes Volleyball
MONTGOMERY, Ind. – The two-time defending Region 24 Champion Vincennes University Trailblazer volleyball team picked up their first signing of the 2023 recruiting class Friday afternoon in Barr-Reeve High School setter Dylan DeCoursey. “I chose Vincennes University because I had two classmates that were a couple of years older...
State wants to put a Round-a-Bout in Jasper
Jasper- As of now, Jasper has zero round-a-bouts. That could change however as the state of Indiana is wanting to install one on a major highway on the city’s east side. “The state wants to put a round-a-bout on (state road) 56.” Shared Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide at Monday’s Coffee and Conversations.
Women Empowering Women Event Approaching
Jasper- The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, November 30 to hear Martha Rasche speak on writing your life story. The November session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30am for networking before the meeting from 11:45am to 12:45pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
Brian L. Wade
Brian L. Wade, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1966 to George “Bob” and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wade in Washington, Indiana. He attended school at Bedford North Lawrence and Shoals High School. Brian worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On June 11, 1988 he married Barbaretta Daniel and she survives.
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion
Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
Messmer Column: Happy Thanksgiving
Local Sources- On this week's edition of the Messmer Column, State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) shares a Happy Thanksgiving message. This week, Americans will come together with family and friends to appreciate the many blessings in our lives. Celebrating Thanksgiving in America dates back as early as 1621 when the...
Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’
The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, Indiana on March 5 to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. When they do, it’s hard to imagine Michigan star Hunter Dickinson will get a positive welcome to the Hoosier State. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast this week, Dickinson had a lot to say about the Hoosiers and their Read more... The post Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Visitors Bureau Invests $50,000 to Enhance Spencer County Tourism
Spencer County- In 2022, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc. has distributed $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations through its Tourism Enhancement Grant. The most recent recipients include Lincoln Amphitheatre and Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery, receiving a total of $12,754. Lincoln Amphitheatre will refurbish its seating area as part of a major renovation at the 1,500-seat venue. Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery will expand its interior tasting area to accommodate additional visitors throughout the year.
Local Schools Competing in Food Drive
Dubois County- The school districts of Dubois County are competing to see who can give the most food. Greater Jasper, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest Dubois student councils are looking to give back this holiday season. Schools will be collecting non-parishable, unexpired food starting November 28th. Food can be dropped off at any of the districts high schools.
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
