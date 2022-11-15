Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Linton falls to Mater Dei in semi-state
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners fall to Evansville Mater Dei 51 to 28. The Miners fall just short of punching a ticket to the state finals next weekend. Mater Dei got out to a big lead in the first half, leading 24 to 0 at one point in the 2nd quarter. However, Linton […]
wevv.com
44BLITZ - Owensboro advances to 5-A Kentucky state semifinals, shutting out Fairdale
The Owensboro Red Devils rolled over Fairdale 36-0 in the Kentucky 5-A quarterfinals at Rash Stadium Friday night, while Owensboro Catholic suffered heartbreak against Lexington Christian. 44 Sports Reporter Ben Thomas has the story from Owensboro.
How to watch No. 12 Indiana basketball take on Xavier on Friday night
No. 12 Indiana basketball battles Xavier on the road in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday evening. See how to tune in and watch the Hoosiers play. There is so much promise and hope surrounding the Indiana basketball program this season, especially with their highest ranking in the AP polls since 2016-17 and returning superstar, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
ESPN
Indiana punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as...
Xavier vs Indiana: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The Gavitt Games will include on Friday with two highlighted matchups. Indiana going on the road to take on Xavier will be the first. Indiana started the season at number 13 in the AP Poll. While not surprising that the Hoosiers were ranked that high, the Hoosiers haven’t gotten as high as 13 in almost six years. It was a sign of hope for the program. A sign that Mike Woodson had this team trending in the right direction. However, the Cintas Center will certainly provide a threat to the Indiana preseason expectations.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
witzamfm.com
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand
Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 16th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Evelyn was born July 10, 1935 in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. She married Richard Schwoeppe on November 7, 1953 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
witzamfm.com
Patricia (Pat) Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state's highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
witzamfm.com
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 21, 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.
presspublications.com
Explore scenic, quaint and friendly French Lick, Indiana
The West Baden Springs Resort is an incredible place, a landmark wherever it would have been built. The fact that it’s a four-star resort is just the tip of the iceberg. See a photo of the resort’s atrium and it’s likely to strike you as something built during the elegant eras of Europe, something to be found in Paris, or Berlin, or Rome. A place from another time when dinner jackets were in vogue for men and evening gowns for women.
witzamfm.com
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery
James “Jim” O’Brian, 88, of Montgomery, Indiana passed away at 3:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 11, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to the late Walter and Dora (Clements) O’Brian. Jim married Carol Barber on December 31, 1954 and she...
wamwamfm.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing
The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
14news.com
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
witzamfm.com
TDI Brands Announces Warehouse Expansion
Jasper- Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands announced today the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper, Indiana, as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, Indiana, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London, Ohio, will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000 square foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
