Local Schools Competing in Food Drive
Dubois County- The school districts of Dubois County are competing to see who can give the most food. Greater Jasper, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest Dubois student councils are looking to give back this holiday season. Schools will be collecting non-parishable, unexpired food starting November 28th. Food can be dropped off at any of the districts high schools.
Women Empowering Women Event Approaching
Jasper- The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, November 30 to hear Martha Rasche speak on writing your life story. The November session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30am for networking before the meeting from 11:45am to 12:45pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge. 75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year. Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.
Dr. Andreas Hennig Joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Jasper- Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr....
One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a pair of buildings in Cannelton were scheduled to be demolished; however, only one was destroyed. The pair of buildings sit across from one another at the intersection of Washington Street and Sixth Street, and according to Mayor Ralph Terry, they were set to be destroyed because they were determined to be unsafe.
Visitors Bureau Invests $50,000 to Enhance Spencer County Tourism
Spencer County- In 2022, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc. has distributed $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations through its Tourism Enhancement Grant. The most recent recipients include Lincoln Amphitheatre and Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery, receiving a total of $12,754. Lincoln Amphitheatre will refurbish its seating area as part of a major renovation at the 1,500-seat venue. Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery will expand its interior tasting area to accommodate additional visitors throughout the year.
Dubois County Republicans Make Changes to Leadership
Dubois County- The Dubois County Republican Party is announcing mid-term changes in its party leadership. County Republican Chair, Kitty Merkley, recently announced her resignation and was replaced by Vice-Chair Bob Duncan by a majority vote at a County Committee caucus on Saturday, November 12. Operating under the authority of state party rules and state code, Duncan named Amy Kippenbrock as Vice-Chair.
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
VPD welcome new officer to their ranks
Vincennes’ newest police officer was sworn in on Monday. Rockie Officer Johnathan Murray took his oath before Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday’s Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. The Police Department reports Murray has been conducting officer ride-alongs and will start his field training in the...
Patricia (Pat) Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Local Sources- Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state's highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
Recycle your old Christmas Lights again this year
Dubois County- Last season, Dubois County residents recycled over a half a ton of old Christmas lights, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District asks residents to recycle, rather than throw away, old strings of Christmas lights again this year. From Friday, November 18 to Friday, January 13, Dubois County...
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper
Joseph H. Fehribach, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 21, 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving five cars on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S. Highway 231. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Suburban was heading southbound on U.S. Highway...
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting
A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
