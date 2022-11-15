Like New 2017 ABS 90 BBL Jacketed Fermenter ( $19,500 ) I am selling this 2017 ABS 90 BBL Jacketed Fermenter. This tank is brushed 304 stainless steel, gross volume 115.8 BBL , CIP rotating spray ball and downpipe, overflow downpipe, racking arm, side manway door, dimple plate jacket cooling, triple glycol zoned jacket. The tank also includes the PRV, sample valve, pressure gauge, and all butterfly valves. The tank has a 6″ hop port. It is like new and ready for service. Please see schematics for specific tank details. The tank is located in Frankfort, IN. It’s roughly 30 minutes north of Indianapolis. I will deliver a reasonable distance for an additional fee. Save thousands off new for a like new tank. I will deliver a reasonable distance for an additional fee.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO