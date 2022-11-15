Read full article on original website
2bbl-7bbl Nano Turnkey Brewhouse with cellar tanks,hopping devices,brinks etc for sale
US Nema Standard,UL listed,CSA Listed Electrical components. Heated Method:Electric,Bain Marie Bath,Indirect Fire,Steam. Mash Lauter Tun(Option:RIMS),UL Listed or CSA Motorized rake/Plow as an option. Kettle with whirpool,Condensate stack/indoor-steam condenser. HLT(Option:HERMS for step mash) Sanitary Centrifugal Pumps-UL Listed motor. Heat Exchanger/Plate Chiller with Inline Oxygenation Assembly. Wort Grant/Full Glass Grant. Hop Back/Hop...
Rolair 5-HP 60-Gallon Single-Stage Air Compressor V5160PT03X
Rolair 5-HP 60-Gallon Single-Stage Air Compressor V5160PT03X ( $1,500 ) Lightly used single-stage air compressor. Great for small-scale brewing needs. Used at our tap room with a seven bbl system until we grew out of the space. In great condition. Can deliver locally (Denver, CO), otherwise buyer pays shipping costs.
Fluid Chiller 6ph chiller
Fluid Chiller AIR5000 chiller wired for 3 phase for sale. Unit needs new compressor and is priced accordingly. We have had it out of service for a couple of years and have had it stored inside. If you have a HVAC person in house, this would be a nice project $2,000 OBO.
Specific mechanical 2 head keg washer
Hasnt been used it for years. Was part of a buy out and is sat in storage. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
7BBL 3 vessel steam brewhouse with two 7BBL fermenters, Glycole chiller, Control panel, wort chiller, and more
7BBL 3 vessel steam brewhouse with two 7BBL fermenters, Glycole chiller, Control panel, wort chiller, and more ( $40,000 ) Used Product Ad posted 21 hours ago in Brewhouse or Brewing Systems by mlbrewer1. This has been our brewhouse for the last three years. It works great and has produced...
Two 7bbl Fermenters
Two 7 BBL Fermenters for sale. Can be purchased together or separately. Tanks have been in use at our facility for 6 years with no issues and are in excellent condition. Tanks are manufactured by Stout $6,500 each or $12,500 for the pair. Need to move them out for larger tanks coming in.
Cask SAMS 3 head automatic canning line
Good running 3 head canning line. Setup to run 16, 12 or slim cans. Does about 15 16oz cpm, more with smaller sizes. Touch screen controls. Robotic, automated push arm to help eliminate DO by Speeding up the can to seemer speed. Manufacturer : Cask. Original Manufacture Date : 2018.
GD-7x7H 208 Volt 3 Phase Two Stage Chiller Package 14HP
GD-7x7H 208 Volt 3 Phase Two Stage Chiller Package 14HP ( $19,000 ) Works great, one compressor in new as well. We are upgrading so need to sell. FOB our roof, willing to help get it done and loaded. Available January 15 2023. -2 complete refrigeration circuit for redundancy and...
Used Jinan Keli Refrigeration Chiller – $700 OBO
Acquired this used Chiller with a recent brewery purchase, priced to sell, has been in storage since decommissioning in December ’21. See attached photos for specs/info. We do not have much information beyond what is provided in this post. Make an offer. Jinan Keli Refridgeration Unit. Approx. 34″ x...
Stout Tanks 7bbl Insulated Direct Fire Boil Kettle
Stout Tanks 7bbl Insulated Direct Fire Boil Kettle ( $8,500 ) Stout tanks 7bbl Insulated Boil Kettle. Ordered in May, won’t fit our space. Brand new, never fired or moved. Hell, we haven’t even had water in it. Super efficient insulated kettle. I can help load onto a truck or trailer, possibly even crate and ship for a fee.
New 7bbl & 3bbl Jacketed Uni-Tanks
We have 1qty x 7bbl Jacketed Uni-Tank and 3qty x 3bbl Jacketed Uni-Tanks (top manway) that are looking for a new loving home. They have yet to be used and we have outgrown them. They were customized to save space and work perfectly (we have others we are currently using).
Used 6-head Frusso counterpressure canning line
Used 6-head Frusso counterpressure canning line ( $20,000 ) Up for sale is a 6-head counterpressure can filler and seamer B-70 from Frusso. Built in 2007. 2 heads are currently not working, they need the valves re-machined. Will run comfortably at 15 cans per minute. We decommissioned it so we could bring in a faster line. Please message with further questions. 220V 3 phase.
Brand New Chart Nitrogen Dosing System for Wild Goose line
Brand New Chart Nitrogen Dosing System for Wild Goose line ( $12,000 ) We have a brand new Chart Nitrogen Dosing System, in crate, that is designed for a Wild Goose Canning line. From my understanding talking to Chart, it is a plug and play system that will use Wild Gooses control panel.
Taproom By The Numbers: Why Data-Driven Breweries Succeed with Nancy Trigg and Kary Shumway
Running a profitable taproom isn’t all flowing tap lines and good times. There’s a method to the madness, and it’s DATA!. Join Nancy Trigg (Arryved POS) and Kary Shumway (Craft Brewery Financial Training.com) as they discuss numbers in the taproom:. -Key Metrics that drive Taproom Profitability. -Forecasting...
20bbl ABS fermenter with fittings in Virginia
20bbl ABS jacketed, used fermenter in Greer shape for sale. I bought two and only have room for one. It is already on its side and on a skid for transport. will fit on a flatbed trailer. The fermenter has the nice feature of a high and low temperature probe ports and full jacketing for half batching if needed. Located in northern Virginia.
Like New 2017 ABS 90 BBL Jacketed Fermenter
Like New 2017 ABS 90 BBL Jacketed Fermenter ( $19,500 ) I am selling this 2017 ABS 90 BBL Jacketed Fermenter. This tank is brushed 304 stainless steel, gross volume 115.8 BBL , CIP rotating spray ball and downpipe, overflow downpipe, racking arm, side manway door, dimple plate jacket cooling, triple glycol zoned jacket. The tank also includes the PRV, sample valve, pressure gauge, and all butterfly valves. The tank has a 6″ hop port. It is like new and ready for service. Please see schematics for specific tank details. The tank is located in Frankfort, IN. It’s roughly 30 minutes north of Indianapolis. I will deliver a reasonable distance for an additional fee. Save thousands off new for a like new tank. I will deliver a reasonable distance for an additional fee.
A Guide to NA Beer Production with Ben Jordan of ABV Technology
During this overview, we plan to discuss some key items that all should be considered when deciding to create a non-alcoholic option for your taproom and/or production. “We don’t drink beer to get drunk, we drink it because we love good beer.”. Our technology started on a laboratory benchtop...
Complete 10 BBL Microbrewery and IP
Indianapolis, IN – Downtown Indianapolis Microbrewery Available for Continued Operation Including Intellectual Property. Featuring: Portland Kettle Works 10 BBL Brew Kettle w/ 15 BBL Mash Tun, JV Northwest and GW Kent Fermenters up to 30 BBL, 7 BBL Brite Tank, Microcanner 3-Head Canner, Glycol Chiller, Water Filtration, Keg Washer, (2) Walk-in Coolers, COP, Support, Taproom, Recipes, and Trade Names. Financials Available with NDA.
Brooklyn Brewery to Move Into Larger Location
Brooklyn Brewery plans to close its brewery after more than 25 years in the summer of 2024 and move into a new 41,000-square-foot space just four blocks away. The new location will be over 10,000 square feet larger than the existing brewery and the company said they plan to hire at least 40 new employees.
