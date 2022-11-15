I have never had trouble striking up a conversation with anyone But the art of conversation seems to have died these days with sullen faces and earbuds.
being in NY from Louisiana.. chat up everyone I meet. everyone is always in a hurry, but if you ask a person to go a head of you in the checkout and start talking. they usually pause for a bit and talk back. it's enjoyable hearing accents and seeing someone smile
I have never had a problem speaking to and interacting with strangers. I actually enjoy speaking to total strangers . One can get into some very interesting conversations . I just happen to be an open person . There are times , I could careless to interact with a stranger , in which case I just don't, or I will end the small talk and walk away if possible.
Comments / 110