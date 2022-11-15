ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

wbiw.com

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will not seek a third term

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton as he announces his plans for 2023. Mayor Hamilton will not seek a third term. “Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Mayor,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to move our great community forward together.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, November 22 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Approval of Minutes for the October 25, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 22

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approve Minutes for the October 25, 2022, Regular Meeting. Paula Edwards – Health Dept. – Budgets & Transfers. Rodney Fish – Commissioner – Additionals. Brad Bough...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Robert Wayne Wells

Robert Wayne Wells, 52, William, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. Born July 2, 1970, in Bedford, he was the son of Robert Eugene and Alene (Goins) Wells. Wayne was a 1988 graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School. He retired from Dana Corporation...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Delegation of IU students and faculty attend COP27

BLOOMINGTON – Among the dozens of presidents and prime ministers from around the world who are attending the United Nations’ annual climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, is a delegation of Indiana University Bloomington faculty and students. They’re getting a rare opportunity to be in the room as world leaders and renowned experts discuss the urgent need to address climate change at the 27th Conference of Parties, or COP27.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr

Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington mayor and city utilities director discuss the recent modernization project at Dillman Road Wastewater Plane

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and City of Bloomington Utilities Director Vic Kelson as they discuss the recent modernization project at Dillman Road Wastewater Plant and its recent 40th Anniversary. The $23 million major project replaced electrical switchgear, motor drives, pumps, and blowers, and completely replaced all the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

VPD welcome new officer to their ranks

Vincennes’ newest police officer was sworn in on Monday. Rockie Officer Johnathan Murray took his oath before Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday’s Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. The Police Department reports Murray has been conducting officer ride-alongs and will start his field training in the...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Police log: November 17, 2022

10:31 a.m. Joshua Early, 40, Bedford, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 10:31 a.m. George Patton, 31, Bedford, theft, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 1:18 p.m. Kyle Stewart, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – November 17. 12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at G and 16th streets. 12:17 a.m. Traffic stop at...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ramona Magill

Ramona Magill, the eldest daughter of Ben and Leona Taylor, was born on July 19, 1929, and passed away at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 93. She married Vasco (Mac) Magill on November 26, 1947, who preceded her in death on March 17, 1989. Her parents and brother, Dwight, also preceded her in death.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

2 dead in Clay County house fire

BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Athena Lynn Traylor

Local Artist, Athena Lynn Traylor, 60, of Bedford, passed away at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital. Born April 22, 1962, in Martinsville, she was the daughter of Milbren and Sherrie (Brandenburg) Traylor. She was a K-9 Coiffurist. Survivors include a daughter, Jillian Burton...
BEDFORD, IN

