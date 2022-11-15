Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will not seek a third term
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton as he announces his plans for 2023. Mayor Hamilton will not seek a third term. “Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Mayor,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to move our great community forward together.”
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, November 22 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room at the Lawrence County Courthouse. On the agenda:. Pledge of Allegiance. Approval of Minutes for the October 25, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of...
wbiw.com
Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Board’s annual banquet is Thursday, December 1
MONTOGOMERY – The Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Board’s annual banquet is Thursday, December 1. The event will be held at the Montgomery Ruritan Building at 6907 East Park Road in Montgomery. During the event, the Business of the Year award, the Impact Award, the...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 22
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approve Minutes for the October 25, 2022, Regular Meeting. Paula Edwards – Health Dept. – Budgets & Transfers. Rodney Fish – Commissioner – Additionals. Brad Bough...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Robert Wayne Wells
Robert Wayne Wells, 52, William, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. Born July 2, 1970, in Bedford, he was the son of Robert Eugene and Alene (Goins) Wells. Wayne was a 1988 graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School. He retired from Dana Corporation...
wbiw.com
Delegation of IU students and faculty attend COP27
BLOOMINGTON – Among the dozens of presidents and prime ministers from around the world who are attending the United Nations’ annual climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, is a delegation of Indiana University Bloomington faculty and students. They’re getting a rare opportunity to be in the room as world leaders and renowned experts discuss the urgent need to address climate change at the 27th Conference of Parties, or COP27.
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council of the Whole will meet on Wednesday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers (#115), in the Showers Building, at 401 N. Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting...
wamwamfm.com
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
wbiw.com
Bloomington mayor and city utilities director discuss the recent modernization project at Dillman Road Wastewater Plane
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and City of Bloomington Utilities Director Vic Kelson as they discuss the recent modernization project at Dillman Road Wastewater Plant and its recent 40th Anniversary. The $23 million major project replaced electrical switchgear, motor drives, pumps, and blowers, and completely replaced all the...
vincennespbs.org
VPD welcome new officer to their ranks
Vincennes’ newest police officer was sworn in on Monday. Rockie Officer Johnathan Murray took his oath before Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday’s Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. The Police Department reports Murray has been conducting officer ride-alongs and will start his field training in the...
wbiw.com
Better late than never, No.4 BNL erupts for 65-41 victory over tardy North Central
BEDFORD – The start was slow, dark, a little discomforting. For the first time this season, Bedford North Lawrence faced an opponent that punched back, that favored a helter-skelter pace and briefly forced some squirming. Obviously North Central’s team bus wasn’t the only thing late in arriving. Everyone kept...
wbiw.com
Police log: November 17, 2022
10:31 a.m. Joshua Early, 40, Bedford, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 10:31 a.m. George Patton, 31, Bedford, theft, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 1:18 p.m. Kyle Stewart, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – November 17. 12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at G and 16th streets. 12:17 a.m. Traffic stop at...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ramona Magill
Ramona Magill, the eldest daughter of Ben and Leona Taylor, was born on July 19, 1929, and passed away at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 93. She married Vasco (Mac) Magill on November 26, 1947, who preceded her in death on March 17, 1989. Her parents and brother, Dwight, also preceded her in death.
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
wbiw.com
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
wbiw.com
Fire and Ice! No.4 Stars unleash the dragons while burning past the Devils 65-21 in HHC opener
JEFFERSONVILLE – By the time Jeffersonville heard the rumbling avalanche, escape was too late. To put this ‘wow’ night in Game of Thrones terms, Bedford North Lawrence was fire, Jeffersonville was ice, the song was insane and BNL’s dragons scorched the Devils with wicked ferocity. Talk...
wbiw.com
This Saturday is the last Bloomington Farmers’ Market of the season
BLOOMINGTON – Whether you are one of the Bloomington Farmers’ Market regular customers or a casual walker on the B-Line near City Hall, be sure to stop by the Farmers’ Market for a final time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday. Throughout this season, the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Athena Lynn Traylor
Local Artist, Athena Lynn Traylor, 60, of Bedford, passed away at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital. Born April 22, 1962, in Martinsville, she was the daughter of Milbren and Sherrie (Brandenburg) Traylor. She was a K-9 Coiffurist. Survivors include a daughter, Jillian Burton...
wbiw.com
Competition continues as Stars show depth, talent during scrimmage ‘win’ over Martinsville
BEDFORD – Competition is a daily grind, a mindset that separates the best from the rest. No matter the contest or prize, whether it’s a test score in the classroom, or a family board game, or a footrace in practice, the true competitors hate losing anything. For Bedford...
wbiw.com
Forest Service releases draft environmental assessment for Buffalo Springs Restoration Project
BEDFORD – The Forest Service has released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located in the Hoosier National Forest (Forest) in Orange and Crawford counties. This document was created in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an environmental review process required by all...
