Could BudBlockz be the Next Big Crypto Project?
Despite the ups and downs, the one factor that sets cryptocurrency markets apart is that there is always something new to explore, all thanks to blockchain technology. As distributed ledger technology evolves, innovators can ideate and bring those ideas to life with the help of blockchain technology. On the other hand, investors get to try out new products with varying use cases and diversify their crypto portfolio. BudBlockz (BLUNT), a new cryptocurrency platform, could provide strong competition to established veteran coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
BudBlockz (BLUNT) vs. Algorand (ALGO) – Which Crypto Will Gain the Most in 2023?
Uncertainty continues to grip the cryptocurrency sector in the aftermath of the Terra Stablecoin implosion, which the collapse of the FTT token has since eclipsed. However, amid the fear and uncertainty in the industry, professional investors are increasingly switching their attention to promising crypto projects with real-life use cases and applications. BudBlockz and Algorand stand out, given their specific use case amid the digital revolution.
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
Brazil Reactivates Cryptocurrency Regulatory Discussion Thanks to FTX Disaster
The bill to regulate digital assets in the South American country is back on the agenda after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.com. The former president of the Brazilian blockchain association, Fernando Furlan, believes that the bill approved by the Senate will now have “enough push” in Congress.
Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) Struggle Whilst Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Keeps Growing
Binance Coin and Ripple are both collapsing and crashing. Both coins are struggling to maintain their value and are constantly facing negative trends. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol – in Phase 2 of its Presale, has managed to sell a mind-blowing 63 million tokens already, with serious utility backing up its phenomenal success.
SBF Blasts Regulators, Says He Regrets Filing For Bankruptcy
As the crash of the crypto exchange FTX unfolds, leaving billions in customer deposits seemingly gone, ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tries to explain his role in the fiasco. In a recent interview with Vox, SBF related his side of the story. Less than a week after resigning and filing for chapter 11, he claims that filing FTX for bankruptcy was possibly his biggest mistake.
Will FTX’s Blowup be the Final Straw for Crypto?
Crypto exchange FTX’s meltdown is the latest and most high-profile case in crypto’s checkered history;. All tokens have taken a major hit, and it is not clear if FTX customers will recoup their deposits;. Prominent crypto figures worry that the collapse will bring more scrutiny to the market,...
ZkSync Developer Matter Labs Raises $200M, Reserves Two Thirds of Its Future Token Supply to Ecosystem
ZkSync developer Matter Labs raised a fresh $200 million in Series C funding round;. The team reserved two-thirds of its future token to the ecosystem;. The company committed to going fully open source in its next zkEVM milestone;. OpenZeppelin will do a full smart contract security audit on zkSync’s code....
Binance Expansion Continues as Exchange Secures Crypto Custody License in Abu Dhabi
Binance received Financial Services Permission (FSP) which will allow the exchange to act as a digital asset custodian to institutional clients in Abu Dhabi. The exchange will operate as a subsidiary called Binance AD. Binance already holds licenses that allow it to operate as a broker-dealer, exchange, and payment provider...
Binance to Relaunch Bid for Bankrupt Lender Voyager Following FTX Collapse
Binance is relaunching its bid to acquire Voyager Digital, a bankrupt crypto lending platform. Binance had tried to acquire Voyager at an auction back in September, but was outbid by FTX US. Voyager said that they were in “active discussions with several alternative bidders”. Binance will relaunch its...
Fintech Hotspot, Lithuania, to Host Web3 Summit – Binance Among Sponsors
Blockchain businesses and law professionals are organizing a “WEB3: Impact the Future” summit in Lithuania, the country which has become a hotspot for the fintech market in Europe. Silicon Valley is no longer synonymous with innovation. More and more small countries are entering the hi-tech arena as successful...
Australian Regulator Suspends FTX’s Regulatory License
Australia’s financial regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has suspended FTX Australia’s operating license. KordaMentha administrators will work towards recouping 30,000 Australian investors’ investments. ASIC reiterates its commitment to working closely with international regulators and external administrators to resolve the crisis. Employees of FTX Australia...
Singaporean Investment Firm Temasek Writes Off $275 Million Investment in Bankrupt FTX
Temasek, a Singaporean investment fund, has written off its $275 million investment in the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, “irrespective of the outcome of FTX’s bankruptcy protection filing.”. Temasek Writes Off FTX Investment. In a statement issued on Thursday, November 17th, Singapore state-owned investment firm Temasek said that it...
Predict-and-Earn App Pooky Launching Free-to-Play Public Beta Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar
Pooky, the forthcoming gamified Web3 sports prediction platform, will release its free-to-play version in public beta on Nov. 16, 2022. The announcement follows Pooky’s closed alpha release on Oct. 21, which received extremely positive feedback. The free-to-play beta launch of the much-anticipated game will be available in time for...
Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares to Lay Off and File Bankruptcy Due to Significant FTX Exposure
Cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi is reportedly preparing to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the company’s “significant exposure” to the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX. BlockFi Prepares to File for Bankruptcy. In July, crypto lender BlockFi received a $400 million revolving credit facility from FTX in an agreement...
Deus ex Machina: Züs Arrives to Solve Web3’s Big Data Problem with the Future of Decentralized Storage
DStorage leader 0Chain becomes Züs, offering lightning-fast solutions for DeFi NFTs, and the Future of Web. Emerging from dStorage leader 0Chain, Züs arrives at the perfect time to solve one of the major problems facing Web3: how can a decentralized internet rely so heavily on centralized cloud data solutions? Züs, an open-source protocol, is a high-performance, lightning-fast decentralized storage network which will open the door to the limitless possibilities of Web3. Züs, the God of the Sky, will finally take Web3 beyond the cloud.
PlayStation to Track Digital Asset Ownership Using Web 3.0 Technology, Sony Patent Reveals
Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently published a patent proposing a system based on Web 3.0 technology. The multinational video game company aims to tokenize in-game digital assets, from cosmetics to gameplay moments, and track important information, including modifications, ownership, visual appearance, metadata, and more. The patent discusses its plans to...
Circle Attributes Losses and Bad Projections to Binance Conversions
The company that backs USDC Coin explained that the miscalculations in its balance sheet are a consequence of recent events in the crypto industry. Circle had to file a new registration statement with the US SEC clarifying these projections. Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), said that the failures...
Report: Scammers are Buying Dark Web KYC Identities for Crypto Theft
Scammers are buying KYC information for as low as $8. “Professional KYC actors” are assuming CEO roles for fraudulent crypto projects. Most websites that audit crypto projects are “worthless” and “superficial.”. A Certik investigation released on Thursday revealed a thriving underground market where people sell their...
Genesis’ Lending Arm, Gemini Earn, Halt Withdrawals as FTX Contagion Spreads
Genesis Global Capital has suspended redemptions and new loan originations in the wake of the bankruptcy of FTX. Genesis Global Trading, the broker-dealer of the lending unit, remains fully operational. In response to the news, crypto exchange Gemini suspended its Genesis-powered Gemini Earn program. Circle Yield, which also relies on...
