Let’s face it, the first thing most people do in the morning is to check their social media: perhaps post a motivational quote on Twitter, share a morning look photo on Instagram, or check out a comment on Facebook. In fact, it is safe to say that social media is a second life for many internet users. So it comes as no surprise to discover that there are over 4 billion active social media users spread across the globe, more than half of the world’s population.

1 DAY AGO