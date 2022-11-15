ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue

Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family are hurting after the senseless killing of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on her way to school Wednesday morning at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan says this kind of violence happens far too often...
13WMAZ

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
wtvy.com

UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Emergency Missing Child Alert for four Sylacauga children has been cancelled. According to police, all four children have been safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The father of four missing children from Sylacauga has been taken into custody but officials say they...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Calhoun Journal

Food Truck Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On November 20th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm come enjoy a taste of local food trucks at the Anniston meeting center, 1615 Noble Street, Anniston. This event has free entry. There will be wings, hibachi, burgers, fries, sweets, tacos, BBQ, and many other selections.
wtvy.com

Former Birmingham officer found guilty of capital murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Birmingham detective, 42-year-old Alfreda Janapril Fluker, has been found guilty of Capital Murder, according to court documents. Fluker was arrested in 2020 for murder after shooting into an unmarked patrol car that killed 43-year-old Kanisha Fuller. Birmingham police say that the shooting involved a love...
CBS 42

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who were missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
WTVM

Defense: Derick Brown was ‘minding her own business’ when Cupcake McKinney was kidnapped

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testimony is underway in the federal kidnapping trial involving Derick Brown, one of the defendants accused in 2019 disappearance and death of three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Brown’s charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor. The defense team elected to move the trial from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to avoid potential juror bias.
