Boys & Girls Club kicks off fundraiser to support southern Illinois youth
CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois will kick off a fundraising campaign at this year's GivingTuesday event on Nov. 29. Support directly helps youth in the community. The in-person and online GivingTuesday event will be from 4–6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at its office...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah
PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
39th annual Bikers Toy Run collecting Christmas gifts for local children
PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah. The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
PTHS students tell story of strength, discovery with help of professional orchestra in Broadway adaptation of Anastasia
PADUCAH — Buckle up: Paducah Tilghman High School students will transport you back-in-time and halfway around the world in their performance of Broadway's Anastasia, based on the hit animated film from 1997. Tonight is opening night and several cast-members joined Mike Mallory live in-studio to discuss their roles ahead...
Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
Families start on road trips to Thanksgiving destinations
PADUCAH — Nationwide, 2022 is projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking travel in 2000. Some people in the Local 6 area have already started on their Thanksgiving trips. Menno Hershberger and his family stopped at White Haven in Paducah. They're on their way...
Williamson County marks National Adoption Day with event finalizing 18 local adoptions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Eighteen children in foster care had their adoptions finalized Friday at the Williamson County, Illinois, Courthouse. Similar events happened across the country Friday to celebrate National Adoption Day. This was the first time Williamson County has celebrated the day in person since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Trent Okerson, regional authors coming to McCracken County Public Library in December
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library on Dec. 8 as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be leading a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in Dec. 2021.
United Way of Western Kentucky seeks volunteer teams for special Project United Holiday Edition in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky — formerly United Way of Paducah McCracken County — is hosting a special holiday edition of Project United for Graves County, and now is the time for volunteer teams to register. The Project United Holiday Edition is...
Lingering drought conditions could affect Christmas trees
As we enter into the holiday season, your to-do list might include shopping for a live Christmas tree to decorate your home, but tree farms are looking a little different this year. The long-lasting drought conditions that still linger in our region may be to blame. This year, shoppers are...
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
'On the right track to making a difference': Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
Southeastern Illinois College speech team wins top tournament awards
HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College Forensic Falcons were named team champions on Saturday at the Prairie State “Showdown in the Heights” Speech Tournament in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The Falcons earned top school honors and several individual awards at the event, which featured entries in public address,...
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21. Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D'Ante' Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4).
West Frankfort, Illinois, man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of 29-year-old woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A man charged with the 2019 murder of a southern Illinois woman after leading investigators to her body entered a guilty plea in Franklin County this week. Court records available at judici.com show Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, and he was sentenced...
