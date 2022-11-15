ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah

PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

39th annual Bikers Toy Run collecting Christmas gifts for local children

PADUCAH — The 39th annual Bikers Toy Run is set for Saturday in Paducah. The event collects toys and donations to help children in west Kentucky have a merry Christmas. Organizers say 100% of the funds raised and every toy donated will go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to go to children in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Livingston counties.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday

MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Families start on road trips to Thanksgiving destinations

PADUCAH — Nationwide, 2022 is projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking travel in 2000. Some people in the Local 6 area have already started on their Thanksgiving trips. Menno Hershberger and his family stopped at White Haven in Paducah. They're on their way...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Lingering drought conditions could affect Christmas trees

As we enter into the holiday season, your to-do list might include shopping for a live Christmas tree to decorate your home, but tree farms are looking a little different this year. The long-lasting drought conditions that still linger in our region may be to blame. This year, shoppers are...
BUNCOMBE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southeastern Illinois College speech team wins top tournament awards

HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College Forensic Falcons were named team champions on Saturday at the Prairie State “Showdown in the Heights” Speech Tournament in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The Falcons earned top school honors and several individual awards at the event, which featured entries in public address,...
HARRISBURG, IL
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
wpsdlocal6.com

Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21. Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D'Ante' Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4).
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

