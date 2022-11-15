ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1) and Washington Capitals (7-9-1) meet Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Avalanche vs. Capitals odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Avalanche kicked off...
WASHINGTON, DC
HometownLife.com

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 11

In Week 10 last week, NFL underdogs had a pretty good run. Seven outright underdogs on the moneyline in 14 games, with big upsets like the Washington Commanders upending the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings knocking off the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Eight underdogs beat the spread in Week 10.
WASHINGTON STATE
HometownLife.com

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions

The Utah Jazz (11-6) are on the road for the 2nd night of a back-to-back, facing the Portland Trail Blazers (10-5). Tip-off is Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
PORTLAND, OR
HometownLife.com

Colorado State at Air Force odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado State Rams (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) take a trip to visit the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 3-3) Saturday. Kickoff from Falcon Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET (FS2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Colorado State vs. Air Forceodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
FORT COLLINS, CO
HometownLife.com

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Pistons (3-12) and Los Angeles Clippers (8-7) meet Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Pistons vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Pistons covered the spread as 4.5-point home underdogs...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (9-5) visit the American Airlines Center Friday to take on the Dallas Mavericks (8-6). Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nuggets are coming into this...
DENVER, CO
HometownLife.com

Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Boston Celtics (12-3) visit Smoothie King Center Friday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (9-6). Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics enter Friday with the...
BOSTON, MA
HometownLife.com

November 20 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

The matchups in a Sunday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the New York Knicks taking on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Check out our betting preview for the NBA's action today. NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial. Today's NBA Games: Betting...
ARIZONA STATE
HometownLife.com

109th Grey Cup: Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet in the 109th Grey Cup Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. (TSN/RDS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's' lines around the Argonauts vs. Blue Bombersodds, and make our expert CFL picks, predictions and bets. The...
HometownLife.com

NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 11

This week we make moves across the prop bet board. We take one player to score a touchdown, one quarterback, running back and wide receiver to hit the Over and a tight end to hit the Under on his stat projection. Below, we break down Tipico Sportsbook's NFL odds and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy