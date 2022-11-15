ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say.

Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease.

The cat is suspected of contracting the virus after being injured during an encounter with an "unspecified wild animal" earlier this month, according to authorities. The encounter is said to have occurred in the south-central region of Brunswick County.

The cat subsequently became ill and later attacked its owner, and was taken to a veterinarian where it was euthanized. Further tests then confirmed the cat had rabies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpjrl_0jBPEmle00
This stock photo shows an aggressive-looking cat. A pet cat in North Carolina was recently euthanized after it contracted rabies from an unknown animal and attacked its owner. Yury Karamanenko/Getty

Its owner has received the necessary rabies vaccinations following the attack, Brunswick County Health Services said. The cat was not up to date with its rabies vaccinations at the time of the incident.

Under North Carolina state law, all domesticated dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by the time they reach four months of age. It is also a requirement to maintain these rabies vaccinations throughout the pet's life with regular booster shots required. There are no legal waivers or expectations to this rule.

The Health Services and the Animal Protective Services division at the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation following the incident.

Meagan Kascsak, communications director for Brunswick County's government, told Newsweek that "the owner of the animal will be issued a citation if it is confirmed that the animal was not vaccinated or expired."

Kascsak said, "The altercation with wildlife was not witnessed and only assumed due to injuries. Due to injuries and signs of neurological and physical distress, the testing was requested by the veterinarian caring for the animal."

In the meantime, Brunswick County Health Services is calling on the community to take the necessary precautions to prevent any further cases of rabies. These include supervising pets outdoors, keeping them on a leash and avoiding feeding outdoors. Residents are also being urged to refrain from feeding any wildlife or feral pets and secure garbage cans with wildlife-proof lids.

"Leave young wildlife alone," Brunswick County Health Services said. "If you find a juvenile animal that appears to need help, it is best to leave it alone and call a wildlife professional."

Rabies is most commonly transmitted through direct contact with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. While it usually occurs as the result of a bite, it is also possible, while admittedly rare for people to get rabies from non-bite exposures such as scratches, abrasions, or open wounds that are exposed to saliva or other potentially infectious material from a rabid animal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states: "other types of contact, such as petting a rabid animal or contact with the blood, urine or feces of a rabid animal, are not associated with risk for infection and are not considered to be exposures of concern for rabies."

In the event someone is exposed to a rabid animal, it's crucial that they seek medical assistance promptly. The Brunswick County authorities advise anyone who may have been bitten or scratched to clean the wound with soap and water for around 15 minutes before contacting a doctor.

They also urge anyone encountering a potentially rabid animal to make no attempt to catch it but instead provide animal control with an accurate description of the animal witnessed and the location last seen.

The most common type of rabies found in North Carolina is "raccoon-variant" rabies, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

"It is found commonly in raccoons, skunks, red and gray foxes, coyotes, wolves, groundhogs and beavers," the department's official website states. "Bats can also transmit rabies but have their own bat variant rabies virus."

While vaccinations mean cases are relatively rare, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that cats are the domestic animal most commonly infected with the virus due to the fact they are often "kept outside unsupervised" and "may prey on wildlife that are infected with rabies."

Newsweek reached out to Brunswick County Health Services for comment.

Update 11/15/22, 11:52 a.m. ET: This story was updated with a comment from the communications director for Brunswick County's government.

Comments / 38

Bobbie Marie Bonanno
4d ago

Not the cats fault, or the wild animal the cat came into contact with… fault definitely lies with the cats owner for allowing their house cat to roam outdoors….!!! cats are far safer, healthier, and live longer by being indoor only kitties!!

Reply(2)
52
lisette
4d ago

further proof that ppl need to keep their cats, INDOORS! there are soooo many harmful elements outside for our feline friends...predators(animals and humans),cars, etc...very sad that this poor baby lost its life because its human didn't keep it INSIDE

Reply(1)
41
Lizbeth Segura
4d ago

it really sucks too see these kind of things happening too Small Loving creatures 😪 it really brakes my heart 💔 in pieces this why i say if you cant care for an animal please dont get one they are humans asswell unfortunately this Baby had too pay the price of its owner not caring or not having Money also if we can please lets Donate too non Profit organizations please they need us as much as we need them

Reply
17
