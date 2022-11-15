The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO