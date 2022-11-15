ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho university student has had world ‘turned upside down’ by her murder

The boyfriend of one of the murdered University of Idaho students has had his world “turned upside down” by her brutal slaying – which came just days before the young couple planned to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together.Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.On Sunday, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college...
MOSCOW, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Eerie video captures University of Idaho students’ final moments before stabbing murder

Eerie video footage has captured the last known movements of two University of Idaho students before they were stabbed to death along with two friends inside their off-campus home.The video, taken from a Twitch livestream from the GrubTruckers food truck in Moscow, Idaho, shows Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves stopping by for some late-night food in the early hours of Sunday morning.During the roughly 10-minute stop, the 21-year-old best friends appear to be having a good time, laughing with each other, taking photos and chatting to other students gathered nearby.A mystery man appears to be with them when they...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says

The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Homicide investigation launched after four University of Idaho students found dead in off-campus home

A homicide investigation has been launched after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home close to the campus.The bodies of the four victims were discovered inside the property on King Road, Moscow, just before midday on Sunday after police were called to a report of an unconscious person, according to the Moscow Police Department.Law enforcement officials have remained tightlipped about the cause of deaths and no suspects have been named.There is no longer believed to be an “active threat” around the university but the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide.Following the tragic...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Four friends posted photos enjoying Idaho college life. Hours later they were killed. What happened?

“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday,” Kaylee Goncalves wrote on social media on Saturday.In her Instagram post, the 21-year-old University of Idahostudent shared photos of her group of friends arm-in-arm, grinning carefree at the camera in a show of typical college fun. Just hours later, four of the smiling students were dead – stabbed to death in a mystery quadruple homicide that has rocked the small college town of Moscow and left many unanswered questions.The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home close to...
MOSCOW, ID
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

