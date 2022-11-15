Read full article on original website
Related
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points
WFRV Local 5
HS Sports Xtra: State Football Championships
(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton. Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly win over Mukwonago that featured three ties […]
Comments / 0