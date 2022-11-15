ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra: State Football Championships

(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton. Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly win over Mukwonago that featured three ties […]
KIMBERLY, WI

