Men's Health

Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50

WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
TechRadar

Jeff Bezos has advice for you over Black Friday - and it's not what you think

Amazon founder Jess Bezos had some interesting advice to share with prospective Black Friday deals shoppers this week. In an interview with CNN (via the Telegraph), Bezos was asked whether people should “batten down the hatches” in increasingly difficult economic circumstances, to which he replied:. “My advice to...
People

Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off

Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals.  The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now.  So whether you're picking...
The Kitchn

This Multifunctional Spoon Has Become a Mainstay in My Kitchen — And It’s Less than $10 on Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a home cook who is trying to do a lot in an incredibly small studio apartment kitchen, I’m always seeking multi-functional utensils and appliances in a compact and streamlined package. This need has already made me a very loyal fan of gadgets like the air fryer, but also classics like the cast iron pan because to me, these are all items that can do a lot of things while taking up limited space.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
People

Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers

"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.  Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
CNET

Squishmallows Are Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon, Get One for as Little as $7

When I first heard of Squishmallows, I really thought my friend had just made up the word. But lo and behold, these little treasures are a real thing and they've gained popularity incredibly quickly. While a typical Squishmallow will set you back $17 and special edition ones can run up...
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
WGAL

A robot vacuum mop combo is over $500 off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Our eyes couldn’t believe this deal. There is a robot vacuum and mop combo that is currently 76% off right now. Yes, you read that right. The robot vacuum and mop combo from the ZCWA brand is currently over $500 off its original list price as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.
CBS News

Parents beware: dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale

Parents shopping for their kids this holiday season need to be alert and carefully examine toys before they buy them because recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online, a consumer report said Thursday. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" toy safety report by Denver-based US Public Interest Research Group...
People

An Early Black Friday Deal on These 'Soft and Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Puts Them at Just $32 on Amazon

The best-selling set has 119,000 five-star ratings In the midst of holiday gift shopping, it's so easy to forget about yourself and your needs. At the very least, you deserve a good night's rest. And right now, you can treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets — one that multiple reviewers say feels like checking into a hotel every time they slip into bed. Have a staycation right at home with the LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, which has over 119,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. You don't...
