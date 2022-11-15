ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars not looking to replace K Riley Patterson, despite rough stretch

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27a9QR_0jBPBDos00

Through the first two months of the 2022 season, Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson was about as reliable as the team could’ve possibly hoped for when it claimed him off waivers at the end of August. He made 15 of his 16 extra point tries and 11 of his 12 field goal attempts through Week 8.

In the last two weeks, Patterson hasn’t been nearly as trustworthy. The Jaguars shook off his 41-yard miss and beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, but Patterson’s 51- and 41- yard misses in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs were costly.

On Monday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was asked if the team would consider giving James McCourt, a rookie kicker on the practice squad, a chance at competing to take over the role from Patterson.

“Not yet,” Pederson said. “During the week of practice on Wednesdays and Thursdays we let both guys kick, so there’s a little bit of competition there. It’s unfortunate, again as I talked after the game, those are missed opportunities that we’ve just got to have, especially against good teams. You’ve got to hit those balls through the uprights. He knows that. He understands that, but no competition right now.”

McCourt, 25, spent preseason with the Jaguars and made both of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder against the Atlanta Falcons. He also made both of his extra point tries.

Earlier this season, the Jaguars brought in a pair of kickers — Rodrigo Blankenship and Sam Ficken — for tryouts, but opted against signing either player.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Big risers, fallers at QB in new 2-round projections

As the college football season winds down, there have been some intriguing developments when it comes to the draft stock of some of this year’s top quarterback prospects. While Kentucky’s Will Levis came into the year with lofty expectations (and remains a top-five pick in many current projections), his disappointing 2022 campaign has some wondering whether or not he’s worthy of a first-round selection. Florida’s Anthony Richardson hasn’t had the kind of production through the air that some might have hoped for, but is his rare talent enough to still see him come off the board in the top 10?
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs elevate two practice squad receivers for Week 11 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a practice squad promotion(s) ahead of their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”. According to the NFL’s personnel notice, the Chiefs have used a standard elevation on practice squad WRs Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell. This comes as the team is dealing with some attrition at the receiver position. Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are both out this week, leaving Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as the team’s lone receivers on the active roster. Kemp and Powell will give them six players at the position on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round pre-Thanksgiving projections

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and bowl games not too far away, it’s time for NFL personnel teams to ramp up their studies of college prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a year-round process, but especially for teams that unfortunately have no worries about extended seasons (i.e., playoffs), it’s really time to look at what went wrong, and how things can be fixed in the person of this or that draft prospect.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Rookie Velus Jones working to get back on the field

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. There have been several Bears rookies that have made positive impacts in their first season. But it’s been a rough road for third-round rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., who hasn’t been able to carve out a role for himself — be it on offense or defense.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy