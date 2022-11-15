Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — A 32-year-old man was arrested in Ferrisburgh yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Walker Road at around 9:15 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jose Antonio Hernandez Garcia, of Ferrisburgh, caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. Garcia was taken into...
nyspnews.com
Man from Malone arrested for DWAI
On November 15, 2022, Troopers arrested Michael J. Lavare, 29 of Malone, NY for driving while ability impaired by drugs. On November 15, 2022, around 7:20 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route 11, in the town of Gouverneur for a gray Honda accord vehicle driving all over the roadway. An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west bound on State Highway 11 in the town of Gouverneur, swerving into on-coming traffic, the operator of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle exiting the roadway causing damage to the ground of the Emerald’s Green Golf Course. Troopers located the vehicle with a male operator still in the driver seat, in the parking lot of Northern Federal Credit Union. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lavare, who verbally admitted leaving the scene of the accident.
newportdispatch.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 36-year-old man from New York was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Colchester on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed moving violation on I-89 at around 10:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Hasson Meadows, of Brooklyn, NY. Police...
suncommunitynews.com
Keeseville man jailed following traffic stop
Matthew J. Neer jailed after being found in possession of heroin and cocaine. AUSABLE | A local man is behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a felony-level drug bust. On Nov. 13, New York State Police troopers spotted Matthew J. Neer traveling on Route 9 at about...
wwnytv.com
Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
mynbc5.com
Police: Keeseville man arrested for attempted armed robbery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after being charged with attempted armed robbery over the weekend. The Plattsburgh Police Department said 35-year-old John Munson tried to rob Premier Vapors in Plattsburgh around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. during the incident, Munson allegedly demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving.
Schroon lake man accused of damaging motel
Troopers arrested Woodrow E. Brazee, 30 of Schroon Lake on November 14. Brazee was reported for alleged criminal mischief.
Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’
Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Church Street in March 2017. His lawyer alleges the Vermont Attorney General’s Office improperly contacted a potential witness. The attorney general’s office calls the allegation “meritless.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’.
WCAX
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man spotted carrying weapons at the University Mall in South Burlington legally purchased those items in a store there. Tuesday, police asked the public for help identifying the man seen with two swords and a handgun in the mall parking lot. Security...
newyorkalmanack.com
79-Year-Old Hunter Rescued From Swamp in Franklin County
On November 8th at 7:50 pm, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers Booth, Bronson, Praczkajlo, and Russell responded to a report of an overdue hunter in the town of Dickinson, in Franklin County, NY. The reporting party found the 79-year-old’s vehicle near Mosier Hill, but could not...
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-89 north in Berlin
BERLIN — Interstate 89 was blocked due to a tractor-trailer crash in Berlin yesterday. The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. A 2015 Freight Liner driven by Joseph Reynald, 39, of Haines City, FL, blocked both north lanes of travel. The interstate was shut down in the area...
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues
The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule
The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
NECN
Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont
Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Middlebury Campus
New Hires at Porter Medical Center
Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
