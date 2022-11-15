ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge named for Tucker

On the anniversary of his untimely death more than three decades ago, fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker was honored, the new Faircloth Freeway bridge over N.C. 24 officially dedicated Monday in his name. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Sampson County and the City of Clinton, along with Tucker’s family and friends gathered to dedicate the bridge. A massive crowd gathered for the ceremony, paying tribute to Tucker, who was killed on Nov. 14, 1991, during an undercover narcotics operation while on loan in Carteret County. Friends and family said Tucker made the most of his short 23 years on earth, and his impact is still felt. Now his memory will live on through the bridge naming. See full story and more photos in Wednesday’s edition.

