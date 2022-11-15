Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Packers pre-game lighting
Birthdays are a big deal in India, and 2-year-old Yana Patel's parents wanted to celebrate with the Fond du Lac County community. With a rise in RSV and flu, they offer tips to keep family gatherings as germ-free as possible. Parade rampage driver gets 6 life sentences, no parole. Updated:...
wearegreenbay.com
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay area businesses offer dine in, takeout Thanksgiving meals
GREEN BAY − Not many things beat the aroma inside a house when Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared. The smells of chopped celery and onions for the stuffing, a fresh baked pumpkin pie or, in some cases, the roasted turkey, spread out to every room. But, a common adage...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay looses close game to Wisconsin
– The Green Bay men’s basketball team found themselves in a defensive battle at the Kohl Center against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 15. The Phoenix outscored the Badgers 32-24 in the second half, but ultimately fell 56-45. Zae Blake led the Phoenix (0-3) with 15 points and four steals, while Cade Meyer added 13 points and three rebounds.
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford talks about Valley Transit, Appleton Library, and the end to fall leaf collection
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk to Kaitlin Corbett about the city’s plan to expand Valley Transit. Officials are looking to expand the facility, and the public will be able to have the opportunity to give their input on the situation.
wearegreenbay.com
Lock it, Hide it, Keep it: Green Bay Police warns of porch pirates as Christmas approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the holiday season approaches, authorities in Brown County are reminding shoppers to be mindful of porch pirates. The Green Bay Police Department says multiple steps can be taken to prevent packages from being stolen off your property. “If they can remember the slogan...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay police describe the biggest issue they face other than accidents during inclement weather
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin experienced its first major snowfall of the year yesterday, and when inclement weather hits, drivers need to be aware of more than just road conditions. Local 5’s Katie Amrhein caught up with officers of the Green Bay Police Department to discuss the issues...
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
doorcounty.net
Door County Locals Get Discounted Rate to Stay at The Dorr Hotel
Sister Bay, Wis. (November 14, 2022) – Door County residents don’t need to leave Door County to treat themselves to a luxurious getaway. From November 1-April 1, local Door County residents are invited to stay at The Dorr Hotel for only $99/night for a King or Queen room. This new waterfront hotel located in downtown Sister Bay is within walking distance to local shopping, bars, and restaurants, and features luxe accommodations in their Nordic-inspired rooms.
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
Shiocton football finishes Cinderella run with silver ball
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the words of Shiocton’s coaches and players, everyone counted them out. But on this day, they were one of the last two teams standing in Division 7. The Chiefs fell 41-7 to undefeated No. 1 Regis in the D7 state championship game, finishing the season at 11-3 with their first […]
UPDATE - Green Bay Police: Bobcat worth $50,000 found after being stolen
The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay resident displaced after apartment fire
A candle in an entertainment center is to blame for a fire in an apartment Wednesday afternoon. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 3:40 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says thanks to the quick work of a neighbor, the fire was largely extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
