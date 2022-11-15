Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit seizes large amount of “straight fentanyl” following traffic stop Monday

(Antioch, IL) A suspect has been named and charged in an Antioch shooting. Authorities say Rondel Jamison and his mother’s boyfriend got into an argument on Wednesday morning at the Antioch Manor Apartments. The argument (which was over salad according to Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran) then turned physical, and the victim exited the apartment, only to be shot by the alleged suspect. The victim, a man in his 40’s, is expected to recover. Jamison meanwhile faces a slew of charges including a Class X felony count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The 22-year-old faces five other felonies as well. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars with a court date set for December 13th.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO