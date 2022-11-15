Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit seizes large amount of “straight fentanyl” following traffic stop Monday

Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
THC vape ring case; sentencing Friday
KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people will be sentenced Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and three others were dropped. He and seven other people were charged, including his brother and his mother.
Southwest Side man out on electronic monitoring busted with illegal gun, drugs, and cash: Sheriff
The Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Charles Douglas was on electronic monitoring for a drug and gun case. Deputies were doing a compliance check and found an AR-style Ghost Gun, ammunition and narcotics- opioid mixture known as “Grey Death.”
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
wlip.com
Suspect Charged in Antioch Shooting That Was Reportedly Sparked By Salad
(Antioch, IL) A suspect has been named and charged in an Antioch shooting. Authorities say Rondel Jamison and his mother’s boyfriend got into an argument on Wednesday morning at the Antioch Manor Apartments. The argument (which was over salad according to Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran) then turned physical, and the victim exited the apartment, only to be shot by the alleged suspect. The victim, a man in his 40’s, is expected to recover. Jamison meanwhile faces a slew of charges including a Class X felony count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The 22-year-old faces five other felonies as well. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars with a court date set for December 13th.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE – Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Regina Allen, Clayton Hubbird. Hubbird’s preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective tested with the Milwaukee Police Department. After...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 50 years for ordering his co-defendant to shoot West Chicago man
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his involvement in the murder of a West Chicago man in 2018. Emilio Guillen, 31, formerly of Rockford, was convicted in the killing of 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas in November 2018.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
Cook County woman charged with possessing Glock without having gun license
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a loaded gun without having a valid license to own a firearm. Taisha S. Russell, 33, of Des Plaines, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after being stopped for driving a felonious vehicle wanted by the Bellwood Police Department, La Grange Park police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning. At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
2 men in their 70s charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at Chicago VA hospital
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced two men have been charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at a Chicago Veterans Affairs hospital.
3 suspects wanted for Northbrook residential robbery: police
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A residential burglary was reported in Northbrook Monday night. At about 6:15 p.m., Northbrook police responded to the 0-100 block of Bridlewood for a call regarding an active residential burglary. No force was used against the person who reported the incident via 911, police said. The suspects...
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 20th and Pierce
Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 20th and Pierce on Thursday. Police say a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed around 11:15 a.m.
WISN
Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
fox32chicago.com
Skokie woman ‘was happy’ days before fatal crash involving Jan. 6 defendant, who is now charged with murder
CHICAGO - Lauren Wegner sat down on the couch a few Sundays ago, dressed in a Green Bay Packers jersey, hat and socks, and she told her parents that she was "so happy" she’d come home to Skokie. The 35-year-old who had once attended Niles West High School and...
