wrestlingrumors.net
Upgrade: Health Update On Missing Wrestling Legend
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of issues that a wrestler can deal with while they are in the ring, some of which are a lot more serious than others. Those issues do not go away after their careers are over though and sometimes the issues get even worse. That was the case for a certain wrestling legend, but now things have taken a turn for the better.
wrestlingrumors.net
He May Have A Point: Wrestling Legend Claims He Belongs In The WWE Hall Of Fame
He has a point. There are very few honors that last forever in wrestling. While winning a championship can mean a lot to a wrestler, at some point they are probably going to lose it back. However, there is one honor that is never taken away: being inducted into a Hall of Fame. Some of the greatest of all time are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and now another famous name thinks he should be in as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: WWE Dropping Major Gimmick For Upcoming Star
Drop it! There are all kinds of things that come together to make a wrestler a success. It takes the right balance of a variety of aspects, some of which is having the right gimmick for the right wrestler. At some point, that includes dropping something that isn’t working, which WWE might be doing again. This time, it involves taking away one of the biggest aspects of a particular character.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Speculation About Charlotte’s WWE Return
She’s a big deal. There are a lot of huge names on the WWE roster and it can be interesting to see what happens when one of them comes back after a long hiatus. It can do a wrestler a lot of good to be away for a decent amount of time, as it means the fans can miss someone a bit more. That is the case with a certain top star, and now we have an idea of when they might be back.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: AEW Officially Offers Contract To Independent Wrestling Legend
He’s earned it. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as the company now allows several other wrestlers a top level platform. This has allowed various veterans to move up the ladder a lot faster than they would otherwise, which means giving fans some new stars on national television. Now we might be seeing another newcomer appear full time, if he is willing to say yes.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: How A Possible CM Punk WWE Return Is Being Received Backstage
It might not work. There are all kinds of stars in the wrestling world but a few of them are quite controversial no matter what they do. You will often see a few wrestlers doing something that gets people talking about them every day, albeit not always in the most positive light. Now one of those stars is being talked about for a major return, but it might not be the most popular move.
wrestlingrumors.net
Boss Time: Update On Vince McMahon’s Relationship With WWE In Retirement
He deserves a break. This year has been a very eventful one in the wrestling world and there is nothing to suggest that those changes are wrapping up anytime soon. The biggest change of them all has been Vince McMahon retiring from WWE after decades in charge. McMahon doing something other than running WWE seems hard to fathom and now we have a better idea of what he is doing now that he is away from the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
Take Four: Famous Wrestling Promotion Considers Comeback After 4 Year Hiatus
Welcome back? There are all kinds of wrestling promotions in the world and most of them do not look like anything WWE or AEW. The majority of wrestling promotions are run on smaller scales in front of fewer fans. At the same time though there are some promotions with reputations from name alone, and now another one of them might be on their way back to life.
wrestlingrumors.net
HHH Only Interested in Bringing “Non-Controversial” Talents for WWE Returns
With Vince McMahon’s retirement and HHH taking the creative reigns at WWE, there has been a dramatic shift in how many performers have been featured on WWE programming. With many notable talents returning to the company, HHH has opened the rumor mill to many potential names who could make their return to WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
Run That By Me Again: WWE Announces New Match Type Coming Next Much (It’s A Lot)
We have a new one. There are all kinds of wrestling matches with a variety of stipulations available. Depending on which kind of feud is taking place, you can pick which kind of match fits everything best. It can be a cool moment when you see a new match being introduced, even if it is a mixture of multiple matches seen before. Now we are going to be seeing a brand new one and it is a bit complicated.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Interested In Bringing Back These Former Champions
Two more on the list? There have been all kinds of wrestlers returning to WWE in recent months and those returns might continue taking place for a little while to come. Several names are interested in working for the new regime and there are some who are in contact with WWE. Now it seems the company is at least interested in having two more former names return.
wrestlingrumors.net
Nine In, One Out: Update On WWE’s Plans For Survivor Series (Contains Likely Spoilers)
That’s a choice to make. We are less than two weeks away from WWE Survivor Series and in this case the show is going to be a little bit different than in years past. This time around, the show will feature a pair of WarGames matches, with men and women having a match each. One of the matches is almost entirely set but now we know a lot more about the other, yet to be announced, match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Uh Oh: Current AEW Champion Suffers Possible Injury On Dynamite
It can happen to anyone. Injuries are some of the worst things that can happen to any wrestler at any given time. You never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf, or at least slowed down, and that can cut off even the hottest momentum. Unfortunately that might be the case again with one of the most popular stars in AEW, who happens to have a major match coming up.
wrestlingrumors.net
Switch Em Up: WWE Reportedly Changes WarGames Plans Due To Injuries
What could have been. We are in a different time in WWE as there are several things taking place that would have seemed more than a bit strange in years past. This includes the introduction of some new concepts, or at least concepts that have not been used in WWE before. We will be seeing another of those later this month, but now WWE seems likely to be changing plans.
wrestlingrumors.net
Pencil It Out: AEW Pulls Match From Full Gear, Reschedules It For Dynamite
Switch it up. AEW has been around for a little over three and a half years now and during that time they have established a schedule that they tend to follow for their major events. The company presents four regular pay per views, with the next installment coming this weekend. However, they have now made a last minute change, which will affect both this event and the next TV show.
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: Here’s the Latest Kevin Owens Injury Report Heading into Survivor Series WarGames
Earlier this week, it was reported by F4WOnline.com that Kevin Owens tweaked his knee during a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin over the weekend. The belief was that the injury was an MCL sprain,. However, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Kevin Owens will be part of the Survivor Series WarGames match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Real Reason Why Bianca Belair Signed With Hollywood Talent Agency Revealed
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is coming off her latest title defense against Bayley at Crown Jewel and has formed a team heading into Survivor Series War Games later this month. The EST of WWE is showing no signs of slowing down, which she herself attested to during a recent interview with Metro.co.uk.
wrestlingrumors.net
Fuego Del Sol Buys His Own Wrestling Ring to Train for Bigger AEW Matches
As people outside of the big promotions like AEW, we often forget that we see these performers for maybe 30 mins of television time per week, which could be much less for underutilized talents. If you compare this to the standard 40 hour work week, we’re seeing so little of what actually goes into becoming a star in the wrestling business.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Talks Character Work With Vince McMahon; Comparisons to Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey discussed the inner workings of her on-screen WWE persona after she made her debut with the company as an in-ring performer. Following a electric and memorable debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey stormed onto WWE programming, but former CEO Vince McMahon saw her character as more “vulnerable than dominant.”
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance On Masked Singer
I remember him! Wrestlers are celebrities, but they have a bit of a strange status to them. While they are famous, they are famous for pretty much one thing. Occasionally they will be able to break through to the other side and gain fame for something else, which can open up some doors. That was on display this week, as a wrestling legend was unveiled on a competition show.
