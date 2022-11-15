Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Speculation About Charlotte’s WWE Return
She’s a big deal. There are a lot of huge names on the WWE roster and it can be interesting to see what happens when one of them comes back after a long hiatus. It can do a wrestler a lot of good to be away for a decent amount of time, as it means the fans can miss someone a bit more. That is the case with a certain top star, and now we have an idea of when they might be back.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: AEW Officially Offers Contract To Independent Wrestling Legend
He’s earned it. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as the company now allows several other wrestlers a top level platform. This has allowed various veterans to move up the ladder a lot faster than they would otherwise, which means giving fans some new stars on national television. Now we might be seeing another newcomer appear full time, if he is willing to say yes.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Calls WWE Hall Of Famer ‘A Hack’
AEW star MJF has called a WWE Hall of Famer “a hack”. Since his return to All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2022, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made it clear that he thinks he is the best wrestler in the world today. MJF has been gaining louder cheers...
wrestlingrumors.net
Uh Oh: Current AEW Champion Suffers Possible Injury On Dynamite
It can happen to anyone. Injuries are some of the worst things that can happen to any wrestler at any given time. You never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf, or at least slowed down, and that can cut off even the hottest momentum. Unfortunately that might be the case again with one of the most popular stars in AEW, who happens to have a major match coming up.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
wrestlinginc.com
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s A Group Effort: Reason Why Several NXT Stars Are Missing
They have a good reason. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone around the company. Some wrestlers are going to leave at one point or another for some reason, and the question becomes when they will be back. In some of these cases, it depends on why they are gone, and now we might know a reason why several wrestlers are gone.
wrestlingrumors.net
Yes Chance: Important Update On Vince McMahon Documentary
He is a subject. While his last few years in the business were not the strongest, there has never been a more powerful person in wrestling than Vince McMahon. Over the years, McMahon dominated the wrestling world as the owner of WWE. There are few people in wrestling with more odd stories than McMahon and now we are going to be getting a special look at him.
nodq.com
The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown
During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
wrestlingrumors.net
He Would Know: MVP Clarifies Recent Speculation About His In-Ring Future
He would know best. Wrestlers have a difficult task when it comes to retirement. Since there is no off season in wrestling, it is easy to keep taking one more match and keep going on and on. Some of them do figure out a way to get away from the ring but you might not always see it coming. Now a current WWE star is having to explain that he is not ready to hang it up just yet.
wrestlingrumors.net
REPORT: Stone Cold Steve Austin Not Training for a Match at WrestleMania 39
One of the bigger stories of the month has been WWE offering Stone Cold the chance to do another match down the line. It was not clear if they meant Austin doing something at a Crown Jewel event, or did they mean something for WrestleMania 39. The rumor mill got...
wrestlingrumors.net
Pencil It Out: AEW Pulls Match From Full Gear, Reschedules It For Dynamite
Switch it up. AEW has been around for a little over three and a half years now and during that time they have established a schedule that they tend to follow for their major events. The company presents four regular pay per views, with the next installment coming this weekend. However, they have now made a last minute change, which will affect both this event and the next TV show.
