WRESTLING RUMORS: Speculation About Charlotte’s WWE Return
She’s a big deal. There are a lot of huge names on the WWE roster and it can be interesting to see what happens when one of them comes back after a long hiatus. It can do a wrestler a lot of good to be away for a decent amount of time, as it means the fans can miss someone a bit more. That is the case with a certain top star, and now we have an idea of when they might be back.
Viper Memories: Randy Orton Posts Tribute To Umaga And Rosey
That’s a special tribute. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come and go throughout the years and unfortunately some of them are no longer here. That could be due to a variety of reasons but so many of them have left before they should have. Other wrestlers will remember them quite fondly and that is what Randy Orton is doing with a departed former WWE star.
What? More Details On Possible Steve Austin WWE Return, Potential Options
Those are some big ones. There are certain stars in wrestling history who have eclipsed almost any other name and are among the all time greats. There are not very many of these wrestlers and you know them when you see them. It means a lot when one of them is able to come back and do something, even for one night, and now there is some speculation about another appearance.
PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs
Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
UPDATE: Here’s the Latest Kevin Owens Injury Report Heading into Survivor Series WarGames
Earlier this week, it was reported by F4WOnline.com that Kevin Owens tweaked his knee during a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin over the weekend. The belief was that the injury was an MCL sprain,. However, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Kevin Owens will be part of the Survivor Series WarGames match.
WATCH: AEW Officially Offers Contract To Independent Wrestling Legend
He’s earned it. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as the company now allows several other wrestlers a top level platform. This has allowed various veterans to move up the ladder a lot faster than they would otherwise, which means giving fans some new stars on national television. Now we might be seeing another newcomer appear full time, if he is willing to say yes.
No More? Successful Team Likely Splits At AEW Full Gear
They might need counseling. Teams and groups have a long history in wrestling as there have been people paired together for years. These pairings can go in a variety of directions, but sometimes they go south rather quickly. You never know when you are going to see a team have problems or even split up, but a successful one seems to be done following this weekend.
REPORT: Stone Cold Steve Austin Not Training for a Match at WrestleMania 39
One of the bigger stories of the month has been WWE offering Stone Cold the chance to do another match down the line. It was not clear if they meant Austin doing something at a Crown Jewel event, or did they mean something for WrestleMania 39. The rumor mill got...
Ronda Rousey Talks Character Work With Vince McMahon; Comparisons to Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey discussed the inner workings of her on-screen WWE persona after she made her debut with the company as an in-ring performer. Following a electric and memorable debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey stormed onto WWE programming, but former CEO Vince McMahon saw her character as more “vulnerable than dominant.”
AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s time for another AEW pay per view and as has been the case for a pretty good while now, things are not exactly feeling the most interesting at the moment. The World Title match doesn’t have the most personal setup and the rest of the show is feeling a bit hit or miss. That being said, the idea of AEW having a bad pay per view seems completely insane so I have quite a bit of confidence in what they are going to do. Let’s get to it.
SmackDown Results – November 18, 2022
Survivor Series is next week and odds are we find out what we are going to be getting in the men’s WarGames match. You can probably guess one of the teams but we are going to need another team to oppose them. The rest of the show could use some work too though and we might be getting something like that tonight. Let’s get to it.
WATCH: Bianca Belair Has Her Eye On Very Specific Film Role
She has goals. Wrestling and acting are often seen as going hand in hand despite only having a little bit to do with each other. However, there are some wrestlers who fit in rather nicely in the acting world and become quite the successes. Every wrestler turned actor has to start somewhere though and now a prominent wrestler has her eyes set on what would be a pretty big role.
High Praise: William Regal Makes Surprise Pick For “The One That Got Away”
That’s some high praise. There are wrestlers who have put together such a career and legacy that they are looked at as something of a sage. Anything they say is worth listening to and praise from them can mean quite a bit for anyone. It makes a difference if they give someone an endorsement and now one such legend is praising someone who might take you by surprise.
WATCH: Surprise Name Completes Men’s WarGames Match On SmackDown
He’s up next. We are less than eight days away from Survivor Series, which will feature the first WarGames matches on a main WWE roster show. There will be two WarGames matches on the show, with a men’s and women’s edition. Most of the women’s match is already set, but this week, the men’s match was not only made official, but the field was officially completed.
Busy Night: Several Title Changes Take Place At AEW Full Gear
They’re a big deal. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling and it means a lot for one to change hands. A wrestler getting their hands on a championship is the kind of thing that can alter a wrestler’s career trajectory in a very important way, especially if it is their first. That took place this weekend, as a few title changes took place on the same night.
Yes Chance: Important Update On Vince McMahon Documentary
He is a subject. While his last few years in the business were not the strongest, there has never been a more powerful person in wrestling than Vince McMahon. Over the years, McMahon dominated the wrestling world as the owner of WWE. There are few people in wrestling with more odd stories than McMahon and now we are going to be getting a special look at him.
The Revolution Will Be Televised: AEW Reveals Details For Next Pay Per View In New Market
That’s the next one. For the better part of forty years, pay per views have been the most important events in wrestling. A pay per view event would often feature the biggest stars in the most important matches and it was a special feeling when one took place. That is still the case today and one major company only presents a pay per view every few months. Now we know when the next one will be held.
Here’s What Tony Khan Had Planned for Saraya if She Wasn’t Cleared to Wrestle
For the first time in five years, Saraya will finally make her in-ring return to the squared circle. She will wrestle Britt Baker in her return bout, which has been highly featured as one of the top feuds heading into tonight’s AEW Full Gear. It’s very exciting for the...
MJF Wins AEW World Championship; William Regal Turns Heel at AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxely defending the title against MJF was a rare instance of being so unpredictable that anything could happen. There was speculation after Wednesday’s final segment on Dynamite, which had William Regal in the middle of the frame between MJF and Jon Moxely.
It’s A Group Effort: Reason Why Several NXT Stars Are Missing
They have a good reason. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone around the company. Some wrestlers are going to leave at one point or another for some reason, and the question becomes when they will be back. In some of these cases, it depends on why they are gone, and now we might know a reason why several wrestlers are gone.
