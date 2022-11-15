Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
tjrwrestling.net
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique First In Raw History
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has once again made history. WWE has come a long ways from the Attitude Era with how they present women on the screen, really cranking up in the image back in 2015 during the Women’s Evolution when Stephanie McMahon was a part of the programming, bringing on talents such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to WWE Monday Night Raw.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Future Goals After Signing With Major Talent Agency
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors (WME), her future goals, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite
MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television. "This man right here [Tony Khan]...
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
tjrwrestling.net
The Shield Cross The Forbidden Door To Discuss The Group’s Impact
All three members of The Shield have given their thoughts on the group’s impact in WWE, a decade after they burst onto the scene. At the 2012 Survivor Series, CM Punk defended his WWE Championship against Ryback and John Cena in the main event. However, unbeknownst to the challengers Punk and his wise man of the day Paul Heyman had an ace up their sleeve to ensure that the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk, three aces, in fact, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose – The Shield.
Yardbarker
William Regal hopes Jon Moxley realizes how good of a sports entertainer he was in WWE
On the latest Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal discussed Jon Moxley and his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose. During the podcast, Regal also gave his thoughts on Damien Sandow:. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. It was like another, if anything, he was...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: AEW Officially Offers Contract To Independent Wrestling Legend
He’s earned it. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as the company now allows several other wrestlers a top level platform. This has allowed various veterans to move up the ladder a lot faster than they would otherwise, which means giving fans some new stars on national television. Now we might be seeing another newcomer appear full time, if he is willing to say yes.
stillrealtous.com
Major AEW Return Confirmed For Full Gear
This week on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle faced off against Top Flight & AR Fox in a match that saw Death Triangle pick up the victory. After the match PAC got on the mic and referenced The Elite when he said that they’ve heard the rumors about certain individuals who could be planning to return to the company at Full Gear.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: How A Possible CM Punk WWE Return Is Being Received Backstage
It might not work. There are all kinds of stars in the wrestling world but a few of them are quite controversial no matter what they do. You will often see a few wrestlers doing something that gets people talking about them every day, albeit not always in the most positive light. Now one of those stars is being talked about for a major return, but it might not be the most popular move.
