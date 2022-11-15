ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EMcO_0jBP4sUd00

The San Jose Sharks (5-9-3) and Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0) meet Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wild vs. Predators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Sharks won their last 2 games in Dallas and in Minnesota, and it’s the 1st time all season San Jose has won consecutive games. It is looking for its 1st 3-game win streak since Jan. 6-11, 2022.

The Golden Knights were tripped up 3-2 Saturday at home againsts the St. Louis Blues, snapping a 9-game win streak. The Over has connected in 4 of the last 5 games overall for Vegas.

This is the 2nd meeting of the season, with favored Vegas winning 4-2 in San Jose back on Oct. 25 as the under cashed.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Sharks at Golden Knights odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:34 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Sharks +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Golden Knights -260 (bet $260 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Sharks +1.5 (-112) | Golden Knights -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +103 | U: -117)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Sharks at Golden Knights projected goalies

James Reimer (4-5-2, 2.88 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Logan Thompson (8-2-0, 2.31 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO)

Reimer has won back-to-back starts, including a solid 28-save effort in a 3-2 shootout win at Minnesota on Sunday. He allowed 4 goals on 31 shots in the Oct. 25 meeting at home against the Golden Knights.

The rookie Thompson has done a great job so far, allowing 3 or fewer goals in 8 of his 10 starts. The wheels have come off a little lately, allowing 11 goals on 112 shots in the last 3 games, but he has still won all of the outings.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Sharks at Golden Knights picks and predictions

Prediction

Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

The Golden Knights (-260) will cost you more than 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s just too much risk for not enough reward. Even in a multi-team parlay there is just not a lot of value playing Vegas here.

PASS.

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS -1.5 (-108) are a much better value at this price.

The Golden Knights have won by 2 or more goals in 7 of their last 11 wins, including the 4-2 road win in San Jose on Oct. 25 behind Adin Hill against Reimer.

Vegas has won 14 of the last 17 games while going 5-2 in the last 7 at home and cashing in 8 of the last 11 against Western Conference foes.

The Sharks +1.5 (-112) have won just 1 of the last 6 meetings in Las Vegas, while going 8-21 in the past 29 meetings with the Golden Knights.

UNDER 6.5 (-117) is a great play, as Reimer has been serviceable enough, and Thompson has been locking it down.

The Under is 10-4-2 in the last 16 meetings between these Pacific Division rivals, while cashing in 7 of the last 10 meetings in Vegas. The Under is 6-0-1 in the last 7 at home for the Golden Knights, too.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baylor vs UCLA odds, picks and predictions

The No. 6 Baylor Bears (3-1) take on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (3-1) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Baylor vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boise State at Wyoming odds, picks and predictions

The Boise State Broncos (7-3, 6-0 MWC) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (7-3, 5-1) Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Boise State vs. Wyoming odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
BOISE, ID
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kris Hutson’s comments about Bo Nix, Ty Thompson cause massive odds shift for Oregon vs. Utah

A lot has taken place in Eugene over the past 24 hours, and one person’s comments have created a huge ripple effect that may cost Las Vegas oddsmakers quite a bit of money. For four days, Oregon and Utah fans have been trying to figure out whether Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix is healthy or not. He went down with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter against Washington and left the game. However, he came back for the team’s final drive. Naturally, the question everyone is asking is can Nix play in the big-time matchup between No. 13 Oregon and No....
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 215 video: Natalia Silva rocks Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick finish

LAS VEGAS – Natalia Silva started off UFC Fight Night 215 with a bang thanks to a highlight-reel TKO of Tereza Bleda. Silva (14-5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) continued the strong start to her octagon tenure when she put Bleda (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) away in the third round of their women’s flyweight bout with a perfectly placed spinning back kick to the throat area, which marked just the fifth finish of its kind in UFC history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round pre-Thanksgiving projections

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and bowl games not too far away, it’s time for NFL personnel teams to ramp up their studies of college prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a year-round process, but especially for teams that unfortunately have no worries about extended seasons (i.e., playoffs), it’s really time to look at what went wrong, and how things can be fixed in the person of this or that draft prospect.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 11: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. This is the second time these two teams have met this season. The Chiefs won the first matchup, leaving the Chargers with their backs against the wall this week. Will Los Angeles pull out a win and get back into the AFC West race or will they fold and give Kansas City a three-game lead on the division?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Utah game

Trying to predict the outcome of a game when you don’t know who one of the quarterbacks is going to be is not a simple task. That’s currently the case for this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured last week after being hit in the leg during the fourth quarter of the Washington game. Though he did return for the final five plays of the game, his status for Saturday is up in the air, and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the entire situation. Despite all of that, ESPN’s College GameDay crew was left picking a winner, with Ducks and Utes standing as one of the most important games on the docket, with the winner getting an inside path to the Pac-12 Championship game. Here is how they all picked on Saturday: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: UtahPat McAfee Pick: UtahGuest Picker: Sir Nick FaldoPick: UtahKirk Herbstreit Pick: UtahLee Corso Pick: Utah11
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy