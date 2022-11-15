San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and predictions

The San Jose Sharks (5-9-3) and Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0) meet Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wild vs. Predators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Sharks won their last 2 games in Dallas and in Minnesota, and it’s the 1st time all season San Jose has won consecutive games. It is looking for its 1st 3-game win streak since Jan. 6-11, 2022.

The Golden Knights were tripped up 3-2 Saturday at home againsts the St. Louis Blues, snapping a 9-game win streak. The Over has connected in 4 of the last 5 games overall for Vegas.

This is the 2nd meeting of the season, with favored Vegas winning 4-2 in San Jose back on Oct. 25 as the under cashed.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Sharks at Golden Knights odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:34 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Sharks +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Golden Knights -260 (bet $260 to win $100)

: Sharks +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Golden Knights -260 (bet $260 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Sharks +1.5 (-112) | Golden Knights -1.5 (-108)

: Sharks +1.5 (-112) | Golden Knights -1.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +103 | U: -117)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Sharks at Golden Knights projected goalies

James Reimer (4-5-2, 2.88 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Logan Thompson (8-2-0, 2.31 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO)

Reimer has won back-to-back starts, including a solid 28-save effort in a 3-2 shootout win at Minnesota on Sunday. He allowed 4 goals on 31 shots in the Oct. 25 meeting at home against the Golden Knights.

The rookie Thompson has done a great job so far, allowing 3 or fewer goals in 8 of his 10 starts. The wheels have come off a little lately, allowing 11 goals on 112 shots in the last 3 games, but he has still won all of the outings.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Sharks at Golden Knights picks and predictions

Prediction

Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

The Golden Knights (-260) will cost you more than 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s just too much risk for not enough reward. Even in a multi-team parlay there is just not a lot of value playing Vegas here.

PASS.

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS -1.5 (-108) are a much better value at this price.

The Golden Knights have won by 2 or more goals in 7 of their last 11 wins, including the 4-2 road win in San Jose on Oct. 25 behind Adin Hill against Reimer.

Vegas has won 14 of the last 17 games while going 5-2 in the last 7 at home and cashing in 8 of the last 11 against Western Conference foes.

The Sharks +1.5 (-112) have won just 1 of the last 6 meetings in Las Vegas, while going 8-21 in the past 29 meetings with the Golden Knights.

UNDER 6.5 (-117) is a great play, as Reimer has been serviceable enough, and Thompson has been locking it down.

The Under is 10-4-2 in the last 16 meetings between these Pacific Division rivals, while cashing in 7 of the last 10 meetings in Vegas. The Under is 6-0-1 in the last 7 at home for the Golden Knights, too.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.