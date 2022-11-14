ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Make Minnesota “Rockstar” Parent Status. How to Win with MIX!

Doesn't every parent want to be a "Rockstar" at some point to their kid? Now we have your chance to be just that!. MIX 94-9 and Rockstar Energy Drink want to help you kick the holidays off into high gear! Here's your chance at winning an Xbox gaming packaging, that includes an Xbox Series S 512 GB All digital console and an Xbox game pass ultimate 3-month membership all valued at $350!
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota

Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

