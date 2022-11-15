Read full article on original website
❤️ Skylar
3d ago
Nice picture..!? Shouldn't they be private..!? Or She wants their ex to see them..!? Who knows with the Kardashians!!!
Reply(2)
5
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday
Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum
Pete Davidson was forced to take some time off from filming his latest project after having a meltdown on set, which included breaking a television in half, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The alleged incident went down on Thursday while filming his new TV show, Bupkis, in New...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Comments / 17