Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
cryptopotato.com
Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy
This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
bitcoinist.com
SBF Says FTX Owns $9B Illiquid Assets And Wants To ‘Restart’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, still hasn’t finished his Twitter. . In the bizarre posts, SBF recently wrote that his “one goal” is “to do right by customers.”. Contrary to revelations in recent days, the former FTX CEO claimed that Alameda owned more...
Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday
Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan...
Bankman-Fried Received $1Bn in Personal Loan from His Company
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange and Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, seemed to confuse his bank and his companies. According to John Ray, the new CEO in charge of the restructuring of his empire which went bankrupt on November 11, Bankman-Fried received a personal loan of $1 billion from Alameda.
FTX has 10 times more creditors than originally estimated, according to a new bankruptcy filing
Lawyers for FTX said in a bankruptcy filing Tuesday that the company owes money to more than 1 million creditors. When crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week it said it owed money to about 100,000 creditors. A Tuesday filing puts that number at more than 1 million. Lawyers...
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess ‘unprecedented’
NEW YORK (AP) — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm,...
FTX employees were claiming expenses through online chat and random managers used emojis to approve them, new CEO says in bankruptcy filings
FTX employees claimed expenses through chat messages, its new CEO said. Random managers would then approve the official claims by using personalized emojis, John Ray added. In his damning report, Ray said FTX failed to keep communication, hiring, and financial records. Employees of crypto exchange FTX would file expense claims...
financefeeds.com
Bahamas takes control of bankrupt exchange FTX’s assets
Bahamian regulators ordered FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to provide “unauthorized access” to the exchange’s systems and transfer of all digital assets to a wallet owned by the Bahamian government. Authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is headquartered —justified the move to take control of...
Sam Bankman-Fried Collapsed FTX Amid 'Complete Failure of Corporate Controls', Says New CEO
FTX's new CEO, brought in to clean up the speculator collapse of the world's second-largest crypto exchange, told a Delaware court Thursday that only a 'fraction' of the digital assets he hopes to recover for creditors have been found. In a court filing linked to FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing...
Gizmodo
The Guy in Charge of FTX Bankruptcy Calls Crypto Company ‘A Complete Failure’ of Corporate Controls
Just how bad do you have to be for a 40-year veteran of corporate undoings to call you one of the most faulty, most compromised entities he’s ever seen? John J. Ray III was tapped to handle the chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of FTX’s multiple major corporate entities. In his latest bankruptcy filing released Thursday, Ray noted that in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience:
US News and World Report
Bankman-Fried Says Filing for FTX Bankruptcy Was a Mistake - Vox
(Reuters) - The founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, said he regretted his decision to file for bankruptcy and, in an interview published by Vox, criticized regulators. Bankman-Fried said later on Twitter that the basis of the interview, an exchange of messages on the same platform, was not...
dailycoin.com
SBF Blasts Regulators, Says He Regrets Filing For Bankruptcy
As the crash of the crypto exchange FTX unfolds, leaving billions in customer deposits seemingly gone, ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tries to explain his role in the fiasco. In a recent interview with Vox, SBF related his side of the story. Less than a week after resigning and filing for chapter 11, he claims that filing FTX for bankruptcy was possibly his biggest mistake.
FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi
The first big victim of the unexpected collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has now emerged. It's cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which was bailed out last summer by FTX and its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The platform is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
protos.com
FTX bankruptcy: A complete failure, worse than Enron
FTX chief exec, John J. Ray III, has filed his first declaration in the bankruptcy of FTX, FTX US, Alameda Research, and related entities. Ray, who had served as Chairman of Enron during its bankruptcy, stated that he’d never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information.”
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder’s philanthropic gifts
NEW YORK (AP) — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. The FTX Foundation -- and other related nonprofits mostly...
ihodl.com
US Congress Launches Investigation into Binance's Role in FTX Collapse
The US Congress is investigating the role that crypto exchange Binance has played in the collapse of FTX, one of its main competitors, The Block has reported citing Patrick McHenry, a member of the House of Representatives. According to him, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's public statements on the situation with...
